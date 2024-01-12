CARLSBAD, Calif. — Barbie fans can get excited — a Barbie pop-up truck tour is heading to North County this weekend before hitting the South Bay next month.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is stopping in two San Diego County cities this winter, part of its 2024 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse, the themed-truck is heading to a city near you.

The Barbie pop-up truck tour cruises into Carlsbad this weekend. The truck will be at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Barbie Dreamhouse features themed goodies like clothing, blankets, totes, jewelry, plates, tumblers, mugs and much more.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

Tumbler and Hat by pool (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

Mug and Thermos (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

Barbie Dreamhouse merchandise (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

Crowd with Denim Jacket and Truck (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

There will also be photo opportunities with the Barbie truck, exclusive collectables and a free gift with any purchase over $40.

The original Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in 2019, followed by the Barbie Malibu Truck Tour in 2021.

The Barbie tour is stopping in Chula Vista next month. The pop-up truck tour will stop at the Otay Ranch Center on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can follow the 2024 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour on Facebook and Instagram to find out where it will be next.