Bad Bunny to perform in San Diego after announcing new tour

SAN DIEGO — Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will be making his way to San Diego in September as part of his first stadium tour across the U.S. and Latin America, his team announced Monday.

Known for his Latin trap and reggaetón music genres, the multi-award-winning performer was proclaimed the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year by Spotify.

“Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour,” which kicks off on Aug. 5 in Orlando, heads to San Diego on Sept. 17 at Petco Park, concert officials said. Other stops include Miami, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, then heading out to Latin America in October.

Tickets for his stadium tour will go on pre-sale beginning Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. while sale to the general public begins Jan. 28 at 12 p.m.

In April, Bad Bunny broke the record at Ticketmaster for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018 after announcing his tour “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022,” which will begin Feb. 9 and tour 35 indoor arenas across North America.