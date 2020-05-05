Well, I get up at 7:00/And I go to work at 9:00

I got no time for livin’/Yes, I’m workin’ all the time

It seems to me I could live my life/A lot better than I think I am

I guess that’s why they call me…They call me the working man.

— Rush

That hard rock song from the mid-70s came to mind, because of the same title. It was used to great effect in the hockey comedy Goon. In this low-key character story, there wasn’t a place for it.

Allery Parkes (Peter Gerety of Ray Donovan) has a routine that most of us would call a ‘rut’. He gets up, puts on the same shirt, has a quick breakfast, makes a bologna sandwich for his lunchbox, fills up his thermos, and off he trots to work. He doesn’t say much to his wife Iola (Talia Share of Rocky and Godfather fame). You’re wondering if it’s a bad marriage, or if even the marriage is just routine to Allery at this point.

One day he walks into his factory and the employees are all told to get their last check. Everyone works a half day, except for Allery. He finishes the shift, collects his check, and heads home. When he’s not telling his wife much about his last day, we start to worry about the state of their marriage.

Allery continues to go to trot off to work each morning. It takes a few days before his wife asks what’s going on, and he’s not talking. Since the power is out at the plant, he’s not doing his old job. He’s instead cleaning machinery.

All the neighbors (most of which were co-workers), watch and wonder why he’s still going to the plant. The audience watching this movie will wonder if he’s perhaps…slow. I was wondering if it was going to be like Peter Sellers in Being There.

And I’m sure that’s not writer/director Robert Jury’s intention. He probably set out to show the demise of the Rust Belt factories and what it can do to a town. The problem is that this is a story we’ve seen before, and explored in more interesting ways. Even when we find out why this couple isn’t as happy as they could be, it only improves the narrative slightly.

Things pick up a bit when Walter (Billy Brown of How to Get Away with Murder), upon hearing some things about Allery from a neighbor, decides to join him at the factory. Walter gets the power on, makes a few phone calls, and a few companies seem willing to still pay for the products they had contracts for. The news shows up, and you think there might be a Norma Rae situation happening. It’s nothing that grandiose, but it’s still enjoyable to watch these guys. You feel for their plight.

There’s a scene where Iola brings a pastor over to talk to her husband. That doesn’t go well, and it made me think of a really powerful scene in the movie You Can Count on Me (Mark Ruffalo, Laura Linney) 20 years ago.

Allery, who always ate lunch alone, now has co-workers he’s talking to. He and Walter even have a few dinners together and talk a bit about their lives.

The second half of the film loses its way the more it plays out (although I loved the ending).

There were some issues for me with how this was edited, and it felt longer than it needed to be (even though it’s only an hour and 45 minutes long). It’s just an overly familiar story, that most recently has been done much better with Liam Neeson (Ordinary Love) and Richard Kind (Auggie).

At least I got a big laugh when, on one of his many walks to a closed down factory, my wife uttered, “He wouldn’t take well to quarantining.”

2 ½ stars out of 5.