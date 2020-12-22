Wild Mountain Thyme

I got so excited when I found out about this movie. The cast is stellar. Then when I started watching, and listening to Christopher Walken’s narration, with a bad Irish accent (it wouldn’t be the only bad accent), I was worried. Oh, the cinematography (Stephan Goldblatt) is beautiful. That’s about all that this has going for it. This might be the most bizarre movie of this crazy year.

It’s also crazy to think that this all came from John Patrick Shanley. He’s the guy who gave us Moonstruck (which is good, but overrated) and the very powerful Doubt (Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and two incredible scenes from Viola Davis).

While Emily Blunt looks gorgeous, this “romance” had no chemistry between her and Jamie Dornan. They were childhood friends and grew up on neighboring farms. Neither realizes they like each other. Walken plays Dornan’s father, and he tells us in the beginning he’s dead, so we know that’s going to happen. He doesn’t want to sell the farm to Anthony (Dornan), because he’s weird and would rather fish than farm. He feels that he wouldn’t be able to properly run the farm. That means the obnoxious American nephew Adam (Jon Hamm) will get it, even though he doesn’t farm either. At least his American accent was spot on. Rosemary (Blunt) sort of falls for him. I mean, who wouldn’t?

There’s an idiotic scene in which Anthony whispers something to a woman and she falls off a wall. Soon after, we see him fall while using his metal detector (there’s a lot of falling down in this movie). Oh, and what he whispered to her is so bizarre. I was starting to wonder if there were some Irish fables that I’m not familiar with that Shanley was throwing in. You start to realize though, that this is all nonsense. One critic said this movie was as if aliens had come down to Earth and watched an Irish soap opera, and then decided to write a screenplay about humans. That was so perfectly stated. It’s so crazy that an Oscar-winning writer/director could ruin a film with this cast, filled with cliches and bad accents (I’ve mentioned the bad accents, right?). And this might be the only time anybody ever utters the phrase “Christopher Walken was miscast in this.” I certainly can’t think of another film I haven’t loved him in.

Oh wait, there’s a guy proposing to a donkey. That’s funny, right? (I did get a laugh because the scene reminded me of Seth Rogen obnoxiously telling a donkey story that took place in TJ at the start of 40-Year-Old Virgin. Now, that was funny)

Everything about this was idiotic, including Blunt smoking a pipe. Not to mention the fact that this had the vibe of something that would be going down 100 years ago, with her waiting around for a man.

At parties, I’m fond of making Irish exits. If I were watching this at a movie theatre screening, I’d certainly have done one of those, avoiding the studio reps that want my reaction to this garbage.

This mess can be seen VOD, if you feel like torturing yourself. Oh, and it put that horrible Steve Miller song “Wild Mountain Honey” into my head. I had gotten rid of that earworm back in the ‘70s, and now that it’s back…I will never forgive Shanley for this.

0 stars.