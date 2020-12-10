Wander Darkly

Diego Luna was wonderful as the naive guy taken in by a con artist (John C. Reilly) in one of my favorite movies of 2004 — Criminal.

Sienna Miller was in one of my favorite movies of last year — American Woman (I had it ranked right above the Oscar winner, Parasite). I”m still angry that she was not nominated for an Oscar for that.

So to pair them up was a match made in heaven. And, you might think you’re watching Miller go to heaven, in a story with a confusing narrative in the beginning. It can be a tough watch, but you need to stick with it, and you’ll be rewarded.

Adrienne (Miller) starts off the movie going to get Matteo (Luna). She’s rather peeved that he’s doing some woodworking in the garage, when it’s their “date night,” that he conveniently forgot about. I was more disturbed that she brought a baby into a garage with a sander making loud noises and probably spraying sawdust everywhere. But I digress.

Their little fights in the car are perfectly done. Nothing bothers me more than when a movie has actors doing things that don’t feel the way real people do things. And the way she’s annoyed by his passive-aggressive sighing, and how little things escalate into bigger fights, was spot on.

At a party, when he starts knocking how her parents feel about him, she walks away in a huff. She goes to talk to a man (Tory Kittles) he’s a bit jealous of. Of course, the car ride home isn’t a walk in the park. They’re fighting, and get into a car accident.

After that accident, their relationship becomes a real love/hate affair, and we’re whisked along to different points in their lives. I give writer/director Tara Miele (and cinematographer Carolina Costa) credit for being able to pull this off in a rather interesting fashion. Now, some critics are going to complain that similar things have been done. A few of the edits did remind me of scenes in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. A few other elements early on reminded me of the YA movie Stay. But who cares? I’ve seen great, new rock bands in concert at a club, and I don’t sit there saying, “I can’t enjoy this song. It sounds a little like a song from Zeppelin’s fourth album.” Yet critics often get wrapped up in that when reviewing a movie.

I found it refreshing (although a few times frustrating) that when a flashback was shown, it wasn’t all lovey-dovey stuff. They would start out with something romantic — a trip on a boat with dolphins in Mexico, an art exhibition she helped put together, etc. They’d start out with the scene as it happened at the time, but would become their discussing it in current times. It was intriguing how that was done. And again, the edits from one scene to another, where water on the beach is washing up onto the sand, which turns into a hardwood floor, to then have her standing in her bathroom with her head in a sink full of water…some stunning visuals.

Brett Rice and Beth Grant are well cast as Adrienne’s parents, who don’t seem to care for Matteo.

Aimee Carrero plays Shea, the sexy friend Adrienne is jealous of.

It was also nice to see former Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer as a friend of Adrienne. I think SNL cast members make perfect friends on screen. Maybe it’s because we can see them being good comic relief if need be (although that’s not what she’s doing here).

Now, I’m guessing this movie might frustrate some, as the narrative can be a bit confusing at times. But trust me, it all makes sense at the end. My wife and I both enjoyed it. I just hate that I keep calling the movie “Scanner Darkly” (that’s a Keanu Reeves film).

3 stars out of 5, in select theatres and on demand.