This is the first big movie to be released since Covid-19, and it went to drive-ins and theatres that are open, all over the country. It made almost $5 million opening weekend, which is considered a success these days. And it’s certainly a movie that would be fun to see at a drive-in, since it deals with road rage (I’m guessing nobody will honk at each other while leaving the theatre).

Russell Crowe is rather menacing behind the wheel, and even when he waddles into a restaurant looking more like John Goodman than Gladiator. It’s like Duel meets Falling Down. The problem is…Spielberg made Duel so intense by not telling us anything about the driver, and the fact that his 18-wheeler is such a big vehicle. Falling Down was a lot of fun because when Michael Douglas becomes unhinged, he’s mostly terrorizing folks we think have it coming.

Oftentimes, these movies start off promisingly. I thought about Changing Lanes with Samuel Jackson and Ben Affleck, who start off in a car accident and end up going off on each other. The first part of this movie was a lot of fun. The car chases were well done. One scene made me think of The French Connection. It’s just a shame that the violence got gratuitous and the decisions characters made were stupid. It’s a violent, predictable, made-for-TV movie (if you can have people stabbed in the face on network TV).

Rachel (Caren Pistorius, who is going to suffer a fate as bad as if she were married to Oscar Pistorius) is a flakey mom who can’t get her kid to school on time, has clients she cuts hair for drop her because of her tardiness, and a lawyer she frustrates by not filing the proper paperwork against her soon-to-be ex-husband. It’s a bit confusing when we realize her brother is living with her, but looks young enough to be her son. Her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman, who has done a number of horror films) seems to be taking the divorce, and his goofball mom, in stride.

Rachel honks at the guy we saw burn down his ex-wife’s house in the beginning of the movie, so we know this won’t end well. He has decent logic. At first. At the red light he asks why she couldn’t give him a “courtesy tap” of the horn. He asks for an apology, she doesn’t give it, and he becomes hell on wheels. Literally.

Crowe is surprisingly good in the role, with just a bit of a Southern drawl, facial hair, and meat (fat) on his bones to add some tension. He also has a huge truck that can surely squash the old Volvo she’s driving.

Halfway through, this thing goes off the rails. You wonder why the mom doesn’t get out of her car and call the cops. You wonder why…oh hell, it’s pointless to list all the things she should have done.

Screenwriter Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia) and director Derrick Borte (American Dreamer), could’ve shaped this a bit better and made it a fun thriller. The car chases are fun, and you do find yourself on the edge of your (car) seat many times.

There were a few funny moments, but it needed a bit more comic relief. Even if it was just a bumper sticker on his truck that said, “Honk If You’re Horny” or “Clinton/Gore” or a smiley face with “Have a Nice Day.” Anything. I would have even settled for those dumb dangling testicles some trucks have hanging from the back.

The humor instead came from my wife. In a shocking scene where a cop is run over by a truck, she said, “Someone’s getting a highway named after them!”

Remember what Crowe did to a hotel clerk with a telephone years ago? Perhaps this role wasn’t much of a stretch for him.

After seeing Office Space, I was obsessed with getting a red stapler. After this, I want red and white candy cane scissors.

This gets 2 out of 5 stars. It knows what kind of movie it is, and is a taut 90 minutes. It’s a popcorn movie that you could possibly see at a theatre near you. If you’re watching it on one of the VOD platforms, microwave that bag of popcorn.