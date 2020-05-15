Top 90 Movies of the ’90s

A bunch of film critics got together (well, as much as you can get together when quarantined), tallied their votes, and a list came out of the best movies of the ‘90s. Obviously, a few things bothered me about this. First, that I wasn’t consulted ;-). Second…the list. I didn’t care for it. It bugged me to see Eyes Wide Shut at #5 and Magnolia at #7; both good movies, but come on! They should be much farther down on the list (all my friends hated Eyes Wide Shut, and a few didn’t like Magnolia, but that’s another debate for another time).

I hated seeing The Thin Red Line in the Top 10. By the time I got to #23, and saw that’s where Groundhog Day was, I figured I should just write my own list before bursting a blood vessel. Of course, my list will make others just as angry as I was reading their list. And I’m going by one thing — how ENTERTAINED I was watching these films. Not whether it was groundbreaking or changed how movies were made, or how many Oscar nominations they got. Speaking of which, Titanic won 10 Oscars, including “Best Picture.” It was okay, but not good enough to make my list of the 90 best movies of the ‘90s. Now, all my friends loved Dazed and Confused, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and The Sandlot. I didn’t like those films (although each had a few scenes that were funny).

While technically, J.F.K. was a well-done film, I had so many problems with the things Oliver Stone made up, I just couldn’t put it on my list. Film critic Roger Ebert and I had a spirited debate on this topic once, as it was his favorite movie of 1991 (actually one of his favorite movies of all-time).

I wish he were still around. I’m sure he’d have problems with my list, as will you.

My Top 90 of the ‘90s, in order of their greatness — for all your quarantine viewing needs.

Pulp Fiction Boogie Nights Goodfellas Fargo The Silence of the Lambs Groundhog Day Unforgiven Toy Story The Sixth Sense The Fugitive The Shawshank Redemption Election Office Space The Big Lebowski Out of Sight Jackie Brown Good Will Hunting The Usual Suspects Sense and Sensibility 12 Monkeys A River Runs Through It Trainspotting The Prince of Tides The Matrix The Player Glengarry Glen Ross Swingers Clerks There’s Something About Mary L.A. Confidential Sling Blade Forrest Gump Fight Club The American President Clueless Being John Malkovich Life is Beautiful Magnolia Welcome to the Dollhouse Barton Fink The Piano Jerry Maguire Dark City Dolores Claiborne Three Colors (trilogy) True Romance Kids Casino Lone Star Chungking Express Schindler’s List City Slickers The Firm Rushmore The Truman Show Shakespeare in Love Cop Land Hoop Dreams White Men Can’t Jump The Sweet Hereafter Terminator 2: Judgement Day Reservoir Dogs Il Postino Misery American Beauty Rounders A Few Good Men Heat Dances With Wolves The Crying Game Breaking The Waves Galaxy Quest Four Weddings and a Funeral Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels What’s Eating Gilbert Grape Babe The Iron Giant Men in Black The Blair Witch Project Maybe…Maybe Not Primal Fear Ghost Ed Wood The English Patient Tombstone Gattaca Wild At Heart Saving Private Ryan Aladdin Miller’s Crossing

Honorable mentions: Singles, Wayne’s World, Before Sunrise, Cape Fear, Absolute Power, Crimson Tide, Crumb, The Lion King, Eyes Wide Shut, Malcolm X, Blast From The Past, Go, He Got Game, Boys Don’t Cry, The Fifth Element, Sleepless in Seattle, Austin Powers, American History X, Face/Off, Falling Down, Braveheart, Boyz in the Hood, Thelma & Louise, Toy Story 2, The Birdcage, EDtv, Crimson Tide, A League of Their Own, Fireworks, Total Recall.