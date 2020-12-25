Top 10 Movies of 2020 (and the worst)

I’m guessing a lot of critics are going to skip a “Top 10” list this year, as so much wasn’t released or pushed back. But think about the big movies pushed back. Was any critic really going to put a James Bond film on their list, or Top Gun 2? I’m sure there may have been a few movies pushed back that would have gotten a lot of Oscar nominations (I’m thinking about Spielberg’s West Side Story), but most of the artsy stuff that usually fills critics’ lists did come out and could have been seen (even if that was from the comfort of your own couch). There might be a few indie or foreign films the studios held back, so Oscar voters will see them closer to when they’ll be voting. But I can’t hold out writing my list to publish a “best of 2020” in March of 2021. It’s like what a broadcaster said on a sports station the other day: The Lakers had decided they wouldn’t unveil their championship banner until fans are back in the stands to join in the celebration. The other broadcaster said, “That’s dumb. What if the next time crowds are allowed in, it’s the following year. Nobody cares about a championship celebration a year later and if they win another championship, as they are favored to do — will they unveil two banners at the same ceremony?”

So instead of waiting months into the following year, my logic is…I saw enough movies. Well over 100. Heck, I saw two new Tom Hanks movies! (Neither made my list.)

That doesn’t mean the quarantine didn’t make it a weird year for film. The highest grossing movie was one that almost made my worst list — Bad Boys For Life (Will Smith). Yet that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great films you can find there.

Here’s my list of the best and worst, with links to my original reviews.

For the year 2020 being the worst in recent history, at least these 10 films were the bright spots during these trying times. Nothing like escaping the crazy reality of what was going on, and being lost in these terrific stories.

Enjoy.

10) ONWARD. In a humorous (but mean-spirited) online poll, Chris Pratt won the award for “Hollywood’s Worst Chris.” Hey, it’s tough when you’re going against Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine. I think Kris Kringle would have probably come in 3rd on that list (and I’d put Chris Cooper, Christopher Guest, and Christian Bale on the list of better Chris’ on this “Chris-mas” list). He may be the worst of the Chris’ in Hollywood, but he’s in the best animated movie of 2020.

9) EXTRA ORDINARY. This was the debut film from an Irish couple, and it’s a shame that nobody knows about it. Certainly no critics will have it on their list. It’s the type of quirky comedy that can be great if done right (as it was in the film What We Do In The Shadows six years ago).

8) SOUND OF METAL. This is the first movie on my list, that’s going to pop up on other critics’ Top 10 lists. My wife complained during the opening scene, “I hate loud heavy metal!” Luckily for her, only the opening scene exposes us to the deafening sounds of the genre. It’s a touching story, as we watch a deaf drummer deal with his new lot in life.

7) DRIVEWAYS. Brian Dennehy is one of those actors that, when the Academy Awards shows the names of those that passed, will get the biggest applause. He’s a character actor that did so many films and was just so likeable. This was his last movie and it’s so understated and wonderful. Hong Chau was terrific in it, too.

6) BULL. Writer/director Annie Silverstein moved away from documentaries to give us this incredible story about a bull rider who is older, and dealing with injuries. He meets the troubled teen next door, and things don’t go in quite the way you expect. And it’s a better film for that.

5) TOM OF YOUR LIFE. Aside from the fact I can’t say this movie title without thinking of the horrible songs by Green Day and Bill Medley, it’s a clever title and film. Watch a boy grow what would be the equivalent of four years, every hour and…hijinks ensue; but in more humorous and touching ways than you can imagine. It easily had the lowest budget of any movie on my list, and of the 150 or so movies I saw this year, probably the lowest budget of them all. Yet it made my Top 5. Folks, you don’t always need green (or green screens and car chases) to create great art. Watch it and…I hope you have the time of your life. (d’oh!)

4) THE FATHER. You’re going to see this movie on a lot of critics’ lists. It was an amazing experience. Anthony Hopkins, who will win the Oscar for this role, plays a man with dementia. We’re seeing the story told through his eyes, which is an original take on that premise. Olivia Colman plays his long-suffering daughter. She won the Oscar for The Favourite (it should have gone to Glenn Close). She deserves a nomination for this role, though. The film might not be released in most places until February. When you get a chance to see it, you must.

3) ON THE ROCKS. Movie-wise, this has been a good year for Sophia Coppola. They’re cleaning up her mess from Godfather III, and she wrote and directed this film. She grabbed Bill Murray again, and he got to basically play himself — which we all love. So, watch him with a martini in hand, ribbing all those around him, and you’ll have a nice buzz for a few hours.

2) PALM SPRINGS. With Bill Murray still on my brain, this movie is the Groundhog Day premise, but instead of a weatherman reporting on Groundhog Day, it’s a guy stuck at an annoying wedding, that keeps repeating. Andy Samberg has found many, many ways to entertain himself with this situation. And you’ll laugh harder than you have with any other film you’ve seen this year. Watching him blow up a wedding cake might be the funniest moment from any wedding scene in any movie ever. I’ll never be able to watch people smear frosting on each other at a wedding or…hell, even cut the cake normally…without thinking of this scene.

1) THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY. A reclusive artist, a rich art collector, and a writer. Each of them wants something (what the artist wants is to be left alone). They all get more than they bargained for (damn, I should write movie trailers). You must see this intriguing film, my favorite of the year.

Honorable mentions go out to: The Lovebirds, Our Friend, and two movies about stand-up comedy: The Opening Act and Standing Up, Falling Down. Two great documentaries from this year that I especially enjoyed: Boys State and Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Sadly, as is always the case, there were more movies to choose from for the Top 10 Worst of 2020, and while people may disagree with what’s on this list, we can all agree — 2020 was the worst year ever! Comedian/actor Patton Oswalt recently tweeted that critics should refrain from doing a “worst of” list when it comes to movies, books, or any kind of art, stating “Anyone doing something creative, whether it succeeds or fails, automatically ranks themselves in the ‘Best of’ humanity column as far as I’m concerned.” While that’s a decent point, as a critic who has to sit through a horrible film, I’d like to save someone their time or money being wasted. And as my wife just pointed out, “If they were trying to do it this year, he’d have a point. But the bad movies we’re seeing now, were made before the pandemic hit. And shame on them for doing this garbage.”

10) SELAH AND THE SPADES. It’s amazing to think, President Obama put this on his best of the year list (his lists are usually solid, but he dropped the ball with 2020 films). In this, the screenwriters have kids talking in a way they wouldn’t, and it takes you out of the picture. This story about a female drug dealer at a private school, had very little going for it (despite the young women all being talented actresses).

9) WILD MOUNTAIN THYME. I thought I was done with my “worst of” for the year, and then this movie came down the pike last week, as if it say, “You think you’ve seen some bad movies, Josh? Hold my beer.” Jamie Dornan had impressed me in Synchronic earlier this year. It’s a shame he went and did a movie as bad as any of the 50 Shades films. At least you get some beautiful shots of Ireland.

8) THE ASSISTANT. The premise could have been great. A young woman, working for a film mogul like Harvey Weinstein, witnessing both obvious, and not so obvious, sexual harassment. Yet the way it’s done here is boring. And an argument can sometimes be made, that she’s looking for problems where none lie. I mean, knowing your boss hired a young, attractive woman so he could possibly have an affair with her…isn’t something you get to complain to HR about. Unless she sees them having sex on the copy machine, what her boss does on his time or away from the office, should be of no concern to her. Had she actually witnessed a “casting couch” scenario, that’s a different story.

7) THE WAR WITH GRANDPA. Every year there’s a movie like this. An incredible cast, and it’s garbage. Usually they’re comedies. Now, Robert De Niro did one once that actually had enough jokes to make it entertaining (Last Vegas, with Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Kline, Mary Steenburgen). Along with De Niro, this film stars Christopher Walken (his second appearance on the list, as he was in Wild Mountain Thyme), Jane Seymour, Cheech Marin, Uma Thurman, and Rob “Catalina Wine Mixer” Riggle. And with that cast, they couldn’t muster a single joke that worked.

6) KAJILLIONAIRE. This might not have been on my list if not for the fact that I loved Miranda July’s other two films (Me and You and Everyone We Know, The Future); that made this one of the movies I was most anticipating this year. If it were an unknown filmmaker, perhaps I wouldn’t be so harsh. I’d just wonder…what the hell was that all about? Debra Winger and Evan Rachel Wood were unrecognizable in it. They’re probably happy about that.

5) IRRESISTIBLE. This might be the only movie I ever put on a “worst” list that had an ending I kind of enjoyed. But when the rest of it was so bad, and it’s written by Jon Stewart, well…you realize it was the other writers and correspondents on The Daily Show that made it funny. While Stewart certainly deserves props for all his charitable work, this is a list of bad movies, so he needs to be called out here. And for someone who has done so much sharp political comedy over the years, it’s weird that he couldn’t nail a comedy involving an election and what goes on behind the scenes of a campaign.

4) DA 5 BLOODS. Just as the previous movie (Irresistible), this is a dumb title, too. Other than Delroy Lindo’s great performance, this was a mess for a million reasons. At least the talented Chadwick Boseman gave us cornet player Levee in Ma Rainey, so this wasn’t the last thing he did. Spike Lee movies often disappointment me, and as a person, he disappoints me. There’s not a ruder, more racist person in the business. But he’ll get love from the critics this year, since many liked this film and David Byrne’s American Utopia (side note: Byrne is one of the nicest people in the business).

3) MADE IN ITALY. Liam Neeson went from shooting people, to working with a cinematographer that shoots beautiful landscapes. The problem is, he brought his son into this project and the film is complete garbage. Apparently, his special set of skills…doesn’t include choosing scripts.

2) THE STAND-IN. If only I could have had another critic stand in for me and review this.

1) THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. I love Bill Burr. I like Judd Apatow. I hate Pete Davidson. That should average out to making me “like” this movie. There are plenty of comedians and/or actors I don’t care for, but they don’t ruin the movie for me. But watching two hours of Pete Davidson act like a jerk, and not say a single funny thing…makes no sense. I’m guessing the amount of laughs this had could be counted on one hand (and it was almost two and a half hours). Apatow movies usually make me laugh, and Davidson has done a few segments on SNL that were amusing. This movie was just a bomb. When doing a review segment on a radio station in San Francisco, the show host said to me, “I can’t believe I paid $20 to watch this thing! It was awful!” It wasn’t as painful in the ‘90s, when you only spent $2 to rent a dumb comedy at Blockbsuter.

(dis) Honorable mention goes to: The Rhythm Section, The Invisible Man, Tammy’s AlwaysDying, Pearl, 2 Hearts, The Planters, Hillbilly Elegy, Judy & Punch, and Bad Boys For Life, which…was bad and will be for life.