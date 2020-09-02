As a 50-year-old movie critic who’s been doing this a long time, there are certain premises for a movie that I know can be either really fun or bad. Time-traveling movies, body-swapping (the kid becomes his father, and father trapped in the son’s body), or a premise like the one in Tom Of Your Life (a great title, by the way), that gives filmmakers an easy way to do a fish-out-of-water/road trip picture. A newborn baby boy is aging 4 years every hour. So you’re thinking Benjamin Buttons in reverse, and just hoping there isn’t a creepy love scene like the one with an old Brad Pitt under a kitchen table with a 10-year-old girl. So as much as I was enjoying the first half of this movie, I just kept hoping the cute nurse Jess (Baize Buzan) who kidnapped the boy from the hospital, doesn’t go all Mary Kay Letourneau (wait, she just died, so maybe I should have gone with a different person to reference).

My worries were all for naught, because Jeremy Sklar, who wrote, directed, edited, composed the songs, and played Tom at age 40 (and above) — he knocked it out of the park. It baffles my mind that a movie, which probably had a lower budget than any film you’ll see all year, could be so damn entertaining.

Early on, when Tom is a young boy (Levi Emerson Paul), it’s cute watching his wide-eyed wonder as he looks at a picture of a sailboat on a cafe wall. It’s hysterical when he asks a big, bearded trucker at a cafe what he’s eating.

“Meat loaf.”

“What’s it taste like?” he asks innocently.

“Like a loaf of meat!”

That might be the funniest line you hear in a movie all year. Oh wait, it might be a tie, with another line in the movie. It’s when Tom is an adult, and to pacify his sailing obsession, Jess takes him on a tourist ferry in Chicago. He loudly calls her the most boring person in the world, followed by the line “I want to go on a ferris wheel and masturbate!”

(trust me, the line is hysterical if you saw the scenes leading up to that exchange)

There were two well done scenes that show the boy jump in age. One of them involves a sweet moment with horseback riding, and him running back to the car much older. One of the cowboys in the background is heard yelling something about “seeing Satan.” Another time it’s after a cute bicycle ride in a tunnel, crashing, and getting up to be taller. When he becomes an adult, and notices his paunch, Jess tells him he should have laid off all the cheeseballs he was devouring.

When he is a teen and learning to drive, he goes to a strip club. That reminded me of a bit out of Shazam!, but what makes it funnier is the “incident” with a guy in a “rape van” that proceeds it.

So often in this movie, I thought of other films. Usually that’s a deal breaker for me, but here, I felt Sklar did this as a tip of the hat. For example, there’s a poker scene right out of David Mamet’s first film House of Games. Yet what happens before and after that game is so brilliantly written (fun fact: terrific character actor Mike Nussbaum, who was in House of Games, has a nice scene in this as a priest).

There was a time I was thinking it reminded me of Jack Nicholson in The Last Detail, taking a soldier that’s slow (Randy Quaid), out for some fun before he gets locked up. Imagine my surprise when Tom’s car is driving by a bunch of restaurants and stores, and there’s a neon sign that says “The Last Detail.”

I often complain about barfing scenes in movies, but there is something humorous about a guy taking a sip of his first alcoholic drink — a Long Island Iced Tea — and saying how delicious it is before promptly hurling over the side of a boat.

And it seems to always be funny on screen when an older person has sex for the first time (40-Year-Old Virgin, Biloxi Blues, Being There, etc.), but in this it was also rather sweet, with what the characters were saying to each other.

There are going to be critics out there that dislike the movie because of the premise. I was surprised there were critics that didn’t like Yesterday because they couldn’t wrap their minds around how the world would have forgotten The Beatles (yet no critic had a problem with Bill Murray repeating each day in Groundhog Day). Folks, just go with the premise the filmmaker presents to you, and have a blast. We didn’t watch Ferris Bueller saying, “Why would a principal show up and break into his house?” So let everyone else enjoy the day off from the hospital this baby, teen, adult, and elderly person gets to enjoy.

I also greatly enjoyed a side story about a private investigator as we learn his interesting backstory.

I did think things got bogged down a bit with Jess being a bit of a loon. It would have worked better if her character was written a bit differently. For example, there’s one scene where she meets up with a doctor that could possibly help her, and she sounds a bit like a crazy person. Perhaps that’s what Sklar intended, as…she did technically kidnap a baby, even if her intentions were noble.

Watching a film with a cast of unknown actors shouldn’t turn you off. They’re all perfect in their roles. Seek this movie out and see it. My wife and I both think it’s one of the best of the year. Granted, the year hasn’t given us as many movies as usual. But I guarantee you’ll like it. Everyone says I hate everything, well…other than a few personality traits of the nurse and the aging make-up when Tom hits old age — I adored the heart and humor of this picture, which probably had a smaller budget than the craft services of Tenet.

3 ½ stars out of 5, and you can watch it on VOD and those various platforms.