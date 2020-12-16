Tiny Lister — The Big Man of Movies

I was bummed to hear that Tiny Lister had died. He was 62, and they suspect it was Covid related. I can’t say I was the biggest fan of his work. His most well known performance was in the Ice Cube/Chris Tucker movie Friday. All my friends loved this movie and when I finally saw it…I was a bit underwhelmed. One of my friends said, “Well, you’re not a pot smoker, so you didn’t appreciate it.”

That wouldn’t explain why I always thought Cheech & Chong and Seth Rogan were funny, but I digress.

I did find it interesting that Lister was married to Felicia Forbes, since Friday is the film that made the phrase “Bye, Felicia” popular. Lister also had a 12-year-old daughter.

For those who don’t recognize the name, Tiny Lister was anything but. He was a 6-foot-5 inch black man, with an eye that went in a Marty Feldman direction. With his shaved head and muscles, it made him the perfect heavy on screen.

When fans would meet him, he’d often say a few lines from Friday. This is something actors always have to deal with. I was interviewing Mandy Patinkin in Washington, D.C. one time and a woman came up to him and said “Say it” and he immediately went into “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” And she walked away screaming in excitement, as if she had just seen The Beatles in 1963! I was in awe, and when I asked Patinkin about that he said “That happens about five or six times a day.”

I was at an event Lister attended, but I wasn’t all that interested in talking to him. Perhaps it was because Lou Ferrigno was at the same event and I jokingly walked over and said, “You think you’re so tough? Well, let’s arm wrestle.” I placed my arm on the table, in the arm wrestling pose, and the crowd laughed (if you saw my lame looking arm, you’d laugh, too). Ferrigno just looked at me. The crowd laughed, but he wasn’t amused, and I felt stupid. And I figured I would just embarrass myself with anything I said to Tiny Lister.

Lister used to always tell people he was “the first black president” because he was President Lindberg in the interesting sci-fi flick The Fifth Element (with his Friday co-star Chris Tucker). It would be almost 10 years later when there was another black president — Terry Crews in Idiocracy. Of course, three years after Idiocracy, there really was one when Obama got elected.

But of the over 250 films Lister has done (Jackie Brown and The Dark Knight being the two best), and wrestling as Zeus against Hulk Hogan — there is one thing I would have asked him about.

When I was a senior in high school in 1987, there was a made for HBO movie/mini series called Glory Years. It starred underrated comedian Tim Thomerson, who at his high school reunion, talks a few of the other guys into taking the school’s funds and going to Vegas with it. He figures they can double it on the roulette wheel, but they lose it all. Former El Cajon resident (and O.J. Simpson girlfriend and Whitesnake video vixen) Tawny Kitaen is fun in it. There are some funny scenes with Joey Bishop, Larry Holmes, Dr. Joyce Brothers, and the legendary Mamie Van Doren. A then unknown Chazz Palminteri plays a mobster they end up owing money to, and when they can’t pay it, Thomerson is tied to a chair. He realizes he’s going to be tortured, and in walks Tiny Lister, with that crazy look on his face. It’s explained that he can’t talk because eight guys once were beating on him, pinned him down, and poured acid down his throat. At this explanation, Lister growls. Another guy walks in with a bag from Taco Bell. Lister pours the contents — tacos, burritos, tortilla chips — into a blender. As it spins around, it’s explained how much he loves Taco Bell but it hurts his throat to swallow hard foods. With that, Lister pulls the pitcher off the blender and drinks the contents. It’s both disgusting and hysterical.

And as someone who loves Taco Bell, I often think of that scene, and Tommy “Tiny” Lister when I’m in their drive thru.

Rest in peace, big guy.