There was a time in the middle of the movie where I looked at these actors, and thought about how they played such bad-ass characters in the ‘70s. Christopher Walken was playing Russian Roulette in The Deer Hunter. Cheech Marin was riding a motorcycle and smoking dope with Chong. Jane Seymour was a Bond girl. And Robert De Niro — also in The Deer Hunter, but also a tough guy in Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Godfather 2, and he wrapped the decade up with Raging Bull.

Now he’s playing grandfathers. He was in Dirty Grandpa (which was actually funnier than most critics gave it credit for being), and now this — The War With Grandpa. So all those cool actors I listed from the ‘70s, are all in their 70s, and having a dodgeball game with snotty kids. The director’s idea of humor was old guys trying to do something physical, and kids saying things like “No hitting in the nuts.”

Director Tim Hill, who has done a lot of kid movies (Hop, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Spongebob, Muppets From Space, Garfield, etc.). And there’s nothing wrong with a kid movie, but it’s so much more enjoyable when they also work for the adults. This movie works for neither. It’s so bad, I’m not sure who I could even recommend it to. Perhaps 14-year-olds might like it, but nobody else.

Peter (Oakes Fegley from The Goldfinch and Wonderstruck) is about that age, and he’s declared war against his grandfather (De Niro) for taking his bedroom. Perhaps he should have instead taken up battle against his parents, since grandfather doesn’t even want to live there, and is actually a rather nice guy. It was a smart move to make him nice, too. It’s just a shame how poorly the rest of the script was written.

It was interesting that De Niro’s daughter is played by Uma Thurman. It wasn’t so long ago that she played his love interest in a movie (the very underrated Mad Dog and Glory). Her husband is played by Rob Riggle (Step Brothers “Catalina Winemixer” guy). The two big jokes with him is that he hates being called “Artie” and he keeps seeing De Niro naked and cringing.

Once Peter starts sabotaging his grandfather, the first thing I thought was — this is rather mean-spirited, and could possibly kill Pops. You have an old dude fall to the ground after slipping on marbles, they could die. We may have laughed at some of these types of shenanigans in Home Alone, but that’s because the boy is doing this to two burglars, not a sweet grandfather who’s great with all the grandkids (and my wife and I thought he looked better than he has in years).

None of the other things happening in this movie are the least bit funny. Uma Thurman is always throwing stuff out the window of her minivan and hitting a motorcycle cop in the face. She’s dealing with a daughter who is obsessed with Christmas (and is having a Christmas-themed birthday party). She also has a teenage daughter that she keeps trying to c*** block. That would make sense if the daughter was going out late at night to “study at the library” but other times, you can’t figure out her rules. For example, she won’t let her boyfriend attend the Christmas-themed birthday party. Why?

I also couldn’t figure out why her character didn’t want Grandpa on the phone. She kept scolding him when he’d be talking to one of his friends.

The jokes in this movie were all so bad. One of them has a Snickers bar on a kid’s retainer that was left in the backseat of a car. The kids think it’s poop, until one of them eats it (that type of joke was done better with Bill Murray in Caddyshack).

Other jokes involve De Niro not being able to figure out a cell phone or computer. One of the reasons his movie The Intern worked, was they didn’t rely on low-hanging fruit like that.

This film wanted to be a Meet the Parents meets Home Alone. Instead, it’s like Wild Hogs, minus the motorcycles.

It’s the best cast, in the worst movie, of the year.

0 stars.