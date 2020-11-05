The True Adventures of Wolfboy

How about we go into the fun house?

Director Martin Krejci and writer Olivia Dufault gave us their fantasy fairytale story, that wants to be Mask (Cher, Eric Stoltz) or Wonder (Julia Roberts), but instead, just has characters acting cartoonish.

A 13-year-old boy who has hypertrichosis, that causes hair to grow all over his face and body, has a father but no mom. The father (Chris Messina) has a beard and mustache. I wondered if that was to make the kid feel better about his facial hair. He makes weird decisions, like taking his son to a carnival so he can learn to stand tall and not be ashamed. It has disastrous results. Some teen bullies taunt him, saying to the father, “Did you have sex with a dog” before running off. When the dad hands him a gift, and he sees it’s a pocketknife, my wife asked, “Why wasn’t it a razor?”

It was comments like this that we made to each other, that was the only thing that made this film tolerable. It felt like it was a YA novel that was turned into an after-school special.

Jaeden Martell plays Paul, wearing a ski cap to cover his face. As he approaches a girl singing in her front yard (he slept in her doghouse after running away from home), my wife said, as he quickly pulled the cap over his face after frightening her, “That doesn’t make him any less scary.”

He gets a job in a carnival freakshow, run by John Turturro. He channels his inner Al Pacino, acting as a crazed ringleader, with a huge ponytail and crazy eyes. That job doesn’t last long. After all, he is not an animal!!! (sorry, Mr. Hurt)

A mysterious gift comes in the mail, with directions on how Paul can meet his mother. So instead of going to a school for “special” kids, he heads out to Pennsylvania to find her. That’s when it becomes a road trip picture.

Along with Aristiana (Sophie Giannnamore), the singing transgender who does her songs with bubbles…they bring Rose (Eve Hewson, daughter of Bono). She sports on eye-patch, and isn’t above robbing convenience stores along the way.

It’s not long before everyone is after the trio.

One of the only things I liked about this movie was the lush score by Nick Urata, and an amazing cover of Nina Simone’s “Marriage Is For Old Folks” performed by Cecile McLorin Salvant.

One of the problems I had is that…we’re supposed to hate Torturro’s character for wanting revenge. But just like in Peanut Butter Falcon (Shia LeBouf), how can we root for a character who burned a place down, even if we do feel bad for their plight? At that point, they’re an arsonist.

1 star out of 5, and that’s just because it turned me on to the jazzy talents of Salvant. I also found out the songwriter of that tune was Earl Shuman (Hey There, Lonely Girl), who died last year at 95. And the lyrics to that great song:

Marriage Is For Old Folks

I love dancing/crazy romancing

Fellas advancing constantly.

Marriage is for old folks/Old folks not for me.

One husband, one wife/Whaddya got?

Two people sentenced for life!

I love singing/Good healthy clinging

Quietly bringing on a spree.

Marriage is for old folks/Cold folks

Not for me.

One married he/One married she

Whaddya got? Two people watchin’ TV!

I’m not ready/To quit bein’ free.

And I’m not willing, to stop being me.

I’ve gotta sing my song/Why should I belong

To some guy who says that I’m wrong?

Doo doo doo/De doo de doo

De–doo de-doo/Doo doo doo

Cookin’ dinner/Lookin’ no thinner

Gray elbows and a sudsy sea

Marriage is for old folks/Cold folks

And it’s not for me.

One husband, one wife/Whaddya got?

Two people sentenced for life!

I’m exploding, with youth and with zest

Who needs corroding/In some vulture’s nest?

I’ve gotta fly my wings/Go places, do things

My freedom bell’s really gonna ring!

Doo doo dooo…

I’ve been through years/Too many blue years

Now I want New Year’s every eve.