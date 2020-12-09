The Stand-In

I’m not the biggest fan of Drew Barrymore (which is why I think the SNL impersonation of her is so hysterical). Yet the premise for this movie is terrific. When I read what it was about, I thought it would be like Bowfinger (Eddie Murphy, Steve Martin). That film was the story of a filmmaker who couldn’t afford a big name actor, so he used the actor’s nerdy twin brother, along with filming the real actor when he was out and about.

So the idea of Barrymore playing actress Candy Black (which sounds like a stripper name), who after bad behavior and drugs, has decided to give a big F.U. to Hollywood…and leaving her stand-in (also played by Barrymore) out of work…was a promising premise.

Director Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader, Silicon Valley) just didn’t write a good enough script, and screwed up everything about it.

This film is mean-spirited, unfunny, and unrealistic. It’s going on my list of the worst films of the year.

The movies Candy has gotten famous for have somewhat clever titles — Nun’s the Word, Pippi Bongstocking. But this character always ends up falling into animal poop and looking up at the camera to utter a catch phrase (which I can’t remember now, and didn’t bother writing down). It’s understandable that Candy would want out of this garbage. She’d rather snort coke in her trailer and yell at everyone in sight; but hey…she could do what I just read Matthew McConaughey did, while finishing his book. He got tired of doing rom-coms that didn’t challenge him, so he went almost two years without taking any of those roles, before finally getting better scripts (and scoring an Oscar in the process). Yet it’s not that Candy wants better scripts. She just wants…well, I’m not really sure what she wants. I guess just to drink and do drugs in her mansion.

A better script would have had her stand-in taking over these roles immediately and having success with them. Instead we watch her acting like such a loser, we have a hard time rooting for her. You wonder how she even functions in life, because she’s so idiotic and clueless. For example, when she’s on set as a stand-in, she feels she has to tell the other big-name actors that she’s also an actress, not just a “stand-in.” And she has no clue that that’s not only not appropriate, but that they have no interest in hearing of her pipe dreams, as they continue to text and walk away from her as she’s talking. Oh, but later in the movie, she does seemingly get smarter, as she does start to pull all of this off. Oh brother.

This all comes into play when Candy is sentenced to rehab for not paying taxes, and her stand-in agrees to pose as her, if Candy goes back to making movies (so they can both make some money). Of course, Candy reneges on that promise.

I won’t go into the 20 different things that are unrealistic, just these two. That a guy that Candy met on a woodworking website, and has talked to on the phone countless times for over a year but never met in person, wouldn’t know the stand-in wasn’t her (and how in the world did they not get Nick Offerman for that part?); or that her agent wouldn’t notice it’s not the real Candy (especially since the soft-spoken, imbecilic Paula has been on each movie set as Candy’s stand-in). At first I thought the agent knew, just as Sigourney Weaver knew Kevin Kline wasn’t really the President in Dave, but since she liked that person more, she went with it. If Paula hadn’t been such a dope in the first part of the movie, maybe just a quiet person who was walked all over, we would have been able to buy her becoming the person she does later in the movie and even enjoyed her success. As it was written, we weren’t (I also want to know how you cash checks that are written out to Candy Black, but…whatever).

And on top of this being such an unfunny movie, that’s even worse than a sitcom, they have T.J. Miller in this. I get it. The director worked with him in Silicon Valley, but…he’s punched Uber drivers and made a fake bomb threat after a woman spurred his advances. Hey liberal Hollywood filmmakers — if we’re supposed to hate Trump for the “grabbing women by the *****”, can you folks explain to me why Roman Polanski, Mel Gibson, and now T.J. Miller, are allowed to continue their careers?

This movie only had a few things that were somewhat enjoyable. The supporting cast was solid. And, the cameo by Richard Kind was terrific (I highly recommend you see his indie film from last year — Auggie).

Before ending this review, I decided to Google and see if I could find what Candy Black’s catchphrase was. It’s “Hit me where it hurts!” Well, I would have rather been kicked where it hurts, then to have sat through the hour and 40 minutes of this film.

0 stars.