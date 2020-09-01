The One And Only — Free!

I’ve been doing movie reviews for over 30 years, but I love music as much as I love movies. It’s just a lot harder to get a job reviewing music for Rolling Stone than doing film reviews I’ve done for TV and radio stations locally. Sometimes I’ll combine my two loves, as I did for this recent story on the best use of songs in movies (https://fox5sandiego.com/entertainment/at-the-movies-blog/the-top-needle-drops-the-best-100-songs-in-movies/)

It’s a lot harder to review movies these days as the studios aren’t screening them for the critics and heck, they’re not even releasing a lot of movies. We do get screener links sent to us with the films for us to watch on our computers, which isn’t nearly as enjoyable as a 40-foot screen surrounded by an enthusiastic audience and a $9 tub of popcorn (okay, that last one I don’t care for, but you get the point).

I never got around to seeing the Disney film The One and Only Ivan. But someone informed me there was a ballad done for the movie by Diane Warren. I think she’s done some amazing songs for films over the years. And whenever she struts by me, with her cool rocker outfits at the Critics’ Choice awards, I want to tell her I’m a fan.

She wrote one of the most underrated ballads in rock history — When The Night Comes (Joe Cocker). Once a DJ I did a morning show with used that for his first dance when he got married. A much better choice than the overly used Cocker tune You Are So Beautiful. [side note: why does he say “you are so beautiful, to me.” Does that mean she’s ugly to other people? But I digress.]

Back to my love of Diane Warren penned tunes. I heard she did the song “Free” for The One and Only Ivan, and as a fan of the older rock groups, I thought of the band with Paul Rodgers. I also thought of The Who classic I’m Free from the Tommy album (I still refuse to call that a “rock opera” like other pretentious critics did).

The song “Free” is sung by Charlie Puth. My wife loves his voice, and especially the fact that he’s from her home state of New Jersey. She gave me an earful about Puth’s cover of Springsteen’s song “Growing Up” that he did when the quarantine first started.

The wife and I gave the song a listen and enjoyed it. She said, “He doesn’t usually sing like this.”

It’s a safe bet to say, this song will be nominated in the Critics’ Choice and Oscars for “best original song.”

It’s amazing to think that Warren hasn’t gotten an Oscar for her many nominated songs over the years. Anybody who knows how these things work, knows that the best don’t always win. I still cringe thinking about how Springsteen didn’t even get nominated for his song The Wrestler, which was easily the best song of that year. I was mad some of the songs from Inside Llewyn Davis didn’t get nominated.

Now, I was one of the few hard-hearted folks that didn’t get all teary eyed over Puth’s song See You Again from Fast and Furious 18, or whatever number film it was. Maybe I just couldn’t get all sad over a group of car thieves that have their “family” — as much as a song about animals that form a family, after being taken from their jungle homes and performing in a shopping mall circus. Knowing this is a story about a sad young elephant, and a silverback gorilla that remembers the painful early days of being taken from the wild. So, to close out the film with this lovely ballad by Puth is just perfect.

Many people see movies that are made from books they love. I’m guessing this book turned into a movie, will be viewed by millions and millions because if you have kids, you watch the Disney animated films. But this may be the first movie I end up watching because of a song done for the film.