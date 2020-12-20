The Midnight Sky

We all love George Clooney. He looks great on screen and is fun in interviews. He can be self-deprecating, as we saw when he professed his love for the Flowbee. I recently saw him on a talk show campaigning for the “Sexiest Man Alive” title, saying “Nobody has ever won it three times.”

Yet I think it’s time for us to acknowledge that directing isn’t really his thing. Of the pictures he’s directed that come to mind — Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Monuments Men, Leatherheads, Ides of March, Good Night and Good Luck — only the last one was great. The rest are a mixed bag. Monuments Men is downright awful (he does deserve credit for trying to tackle Catch-22, the funniest American novel ever written).

This is the biggest budget Clooney’s ever worked with, easily over $100 million, yet he’s created a film that is derivative of all these other sci-fi outer space movies: Moon, Ad Astra, Gravity (which he was actually in), The Martian (which his good friend was in), Passengers, and Life, to name a few. And a few of those, like this movie, make me wonder…will we ever again go to outer space without daddy issues?

I’m also wondering if we could just put a stop to actors losing weight/gaining weight for roles. Clooney lost 30 pounds and it caused some kind of damage that left him hospitalized for a few days. And here’s the weird thing — he’s wearing a heavy coat the whole time that almost makes him look husky! Folks, can’t y’all do what Viola Davis did recently in Ma Rainey? She wore a fat suit. But I digest.

Clooney lost weight and grew a huge beard to star in this story from a Lily Brooks-Dalton novel about a terminally ill scientist who refuses to leave his post in the arctic, so he can let the astronauts returning to Earth know that everyone on Earth is dying. And since they just spent three years out there to find out if a new planet (or maybe it was a moon) would be habitable (it is), perfect timing for them. If they can receive his message. I mean, you know how hard it is to get cell reception in certain areas. It’s the year 2049, who knows how well these things have improved. Certainly music hasn’t improved that much, because when astronauts are trying to name one of the astronaut’s future babies (in real life, Felicity Jones was pregnant, so they added that to the story), they all break into song, singing “Sweet Caroline.” My wife rolled her eyes, asking “Is this a song anybody is even going to know in 50 years?”

But hey, Clooney has probably seen lots of movies where people sing a popular song (I could name 20 that have come out in the last five years), and it always gets the crowd laughing. I had a bigger problem with the fact that singing “Sweet Caroline” worked so much better with the guys in the bar in Beautiful Girls from 1996 (Natalie Portman, Uma Thurman, Timothy Hutton, Matt Dillon).

While Augustine Lofthouse (Clooney) gives himself medical treatments (he has a terminal illness), we watch him vomit and press a lot of flashing buttons. When he finds a young girl (Caoilinn Springall) hiding under one of the desks, the plot thickens. Surely the evacuation crew that left her behind, won’t be coming back anytime soon.

When we get the story of the crew on the ship, it feels like a completely different movie. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. While I didn’t care for the casting of Demian Bichir, I thought Kyle Chandler (who was so brilliant in Game Night) has the perfect look and sound of an astronaut. Commander Gordon Adewole is played by David Oyelowo, and he’s great in everything (find the criminally underseen comedy he did called Gringo).

There was an interesting thing going on in the ship where you could go into a virtual room and re-live a moment with your family. It was rather touching. Yet when so many characters have moments where we feel sad for their plight…they all become a bit more one-dimensional as characters and it takes something away from the story as a whole. Sometimes there’s nothing wrong with just having that one astronaut that’s a red shirt.

The two best things this film has going for it are the production values, and having Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat. He’s one of the best in the business.

There are a few goofy, predictable twists. There’s also some very sluggish pacing. It’s safe to say, most people will be bored watching this and will guess the outcome.

It’s nice that the cinematography gives us nice visuals (I especially loved seeing blood splatters in zero gravity). It’s a shame that a lot of those will be lost on us not seeing this on the big screen, but instead being bored at home slogging through the snowy scenes. The movie will be available at some movie theatres, so check your listings.

The flashbacks with Clooney didn’t quite work, although a fun fact: he was portrayed by Gregory Peck’s grandson, with Clooney’s voice. His character was supposed to be so into his work, he neglected the love of his life. Yet he acts so awkward, it was like he was on the spectrum.

Also, when he had the big beard, it reminded me too much of Mel Gibson in Fat Man.

The whole picture is rather uneven, and it’s safe to say, most people will be disappointed by it. One talk show host interviewing me about it, often argues with me on big blockbusters I didn’t like. I was surprised when he admitted to not liking this that much.

It will be on Netflix soon, if you so desire.

2 stars out of 5.