The Lovebirds

Director Michael Showalter gave us The Big Sick, which made my Top 10 in 2017. Now he’s back with Kumail Nanjiani in this. Casting Issa Rae was a terrific choice. She was literally the only thing I liked about the movies Little and The Photograph last year. She’s sexy, funny, and cute.

Who cares if the formula for this isn’t the most original thing you’ve ever seen, the writing is so sharp, you laugh the whole time. It’s a laugh out loud comedy, a rom/com, murder mystery, and action picture wrapped up in one fun package. The only thing I didn’t like is that it had the same problem Queen & Slim had. If you don’t try to run from the police and just explain what happened, you wouldn’t be in the predicament you’re in. Of course, then the movie would only be five minutes long.

The chemistry these two have on screen is incredible. Whether they’re complimenting each other, or throwing zingers — it all works wonderfully. I can’t think of a couple fighting in such a playful and funny way since When Harry Met Sally (although truth be told, I’m not really trying to comb my brain right now thinking of every rom/com I’ve ever seen).

The dialogue was so funny, I was sure Kumail contributed to that, but it was all Aaron Abrams (who plays a paramedic) and Brendan Gall that wrote it. Kudos to them.

The story involves a couple that is bickering non-stop, on the verge of breaking up as they go to a dinner party. Jibran (Nanjiani) isn’t looking forward to seeing Leilani’s (Rae) co-worker Keith. That’s because he’s threatened by him, and hates that all his jokes are just ripping off Katt Williams’ material.

They hit a guy on a bicycle with their car, and he ends up being killed in the melee. It turns out the bicyclist was into some heavy stuff, and now the heavy is after these two. They’re also fleeing the police, thinking the car accident will get them convicted of vehicular manslaughter because they’re a minority couple. Of course, hilarious hijinks ensue. Whether that has them showing up at a weird club, their original dinner party, and a frat house. There’s also a sex club that is like something out of Eyes Wide Shut; and the fact that Leilani doesn’t have a joke referencing that, but instead whispers, “This is some Illuminati sh**!” is a typical example of the sharp dialogue.

When they’re at a diner, freaking out over their situation, and Jibran goes on about the extra milkshake they’re given in a silver shaker, it’s Larry David style of humor. Later when they’re fighting in an Uber, and he starts to say something, she cuts off his long lecture with a simple, “I don’t want to hear another ‘milkshake monologue’ right now!”

Rotten Tomatoes is so frustrating with how often they’re off with their percentages. A perfect example is the movie Bad Boys For Life. It was one of the worst comedies I saw last year, and it had a 77% rating. The Lovebirds had my wife and I laughing all the way through, and it’s getting a 67%.

It’s currently on Netflix. Take my word and watch it tonight. If you feel like you wasted your time, let me know and I’ll set you up with a free pair of movie tickets when (if) movie theatres open back up.

3 ½ stars out of 5.