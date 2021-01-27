The Little Things

Writer/director John Lee Hancock (The Highwaymen, The Blind Side, The Founder) wrote this screenplay in the ‘90s, the decade he wrote the films A Perfect World and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Perhaps this neo-noir flick would have played better 30 years ago. Now it feels like it’s trying to be Seven or Silence of the Lambs, but it’s really just a CSI episode with a bit more blood and guts. It does have the distinction of starring three Oscar winners — Rami Malek, Denzel Washington, and Jared Leto. Any guess on which one plays the creepy serial killer? If you guessed Leto, you’d be correct; but my wife and I couldn’t figure out why Malek looked so creepy. His facial expressions and attitude might be perfect when he plays that Bond villain (if that movie ever gets released), but they certainly didn’t work here. I just didn’t buy the fact that he’d be saying such snotty things to the detective he replaced on the force. Now, that doesn’t mean I didn’t laugh when they were looking at a crime scene and he said, “What do you think I missed here, Kojak?” My wife even said, “I thought Malek could do no wrong. I guess I was wrong, but…I really blame the casting. He’s just not right for this role.”

Rumor has it, Hancock wanted Clint Eastwood to direct this in the ‘90s (I’m glad he opted for A Perfect World instead; it was an underrated pleasure).

Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is a Kern County sheriff’s deputy, who has to go to L.A. to get a crucial piece of evidence from the LAPD. And what a coincidence. This is the department he used to work for. That means he’ll show up and some will high-five him and be excited, and others will scowl. It also means the new young, hot shot detective Jimmy Baxter (Malek) will immediately hate him, because…well, movie cliches. It has to be that way. So, he has Deke’s car towed from the parking lot. [Side note: Jimmy Baxter is the perfect name for a detective in a pulp noir novel]

For reasons that aren’t exactly clear, Baxter keeps making fun of Deke (“Hey Columbo, take a look at this?”). It’s at this point that I started thinking…it’s the little things…that ruin a movie for me, and adults in the workplace just don’t bully people they don’t even know. This isn’t P.E. class on the first day of school, where you’re picking teams for kickball and making fun of the wimpy kid who was picked last. Oh, and out of nowhere, Baxter decides to tell him they’re going out for breakfast the next morning. That’s because, magically…the evidence he was picking up, was no longer needed in the case. And once Deke realizes the killings of these females in the area is similar to a case he worked on years earlier, well…he’s going to take some vacation days and team up with this young gun. I mean, who wouldn’t want to spend their own time, off the clock, solving a crime for a guy who was a jerk to you on multiple occasions. It’s the little things.

Deke decides to stay at a hotel that looks like they rent rooms by the hour. Perhaps that’s because he wants to be around some of the prostitutes that frequent the area, so he can question them, or spot his target.

One thing done nicely is how long it takes before we’re introduced to the prime suspect — Albert Sparma (Leto). It’s like how long we waited to see the shark in Jaws. And he steals the movie from these two, although that’s not a knock on Denzel. Whenever you have arrogant killers, they’re fun to watch on screen (Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Spacey, Alan Rickman, Dennis Hopper, etc.). And Deke is supposed to be a guy that’s moping around. He lost his job, his wife, and doesn’t talk to his daughters (although it was never clear why he stopped calling them).

When Sparma starts sparring with the cops, the movie picks up a lot. We figure he’s the killer and it’s just a matter of time before they nail him. The first few times Deke shows up to mess with Sparma (to inquire about buying his car, and to follow him on the freeway), it’s a blast. Yet the two times Baxter deals with Sparma, neither of those things make a bit of sense. One of them involves Baxter inviting him to dinner, so Deke can break into his apartment. It seems highly unlikely that these detectives would risk their jobs (and jail time) to do this. It also seems unlikely that Baxter wouldn’t suspect something. The other thing that happens I can’t say, because it’s a major spoiler near the end of the movie. What happens in that entire segment is utter nonsense. It’s so ridiculous, every person watching this movie will be asking themselves why either of these characters are doing what they’re doing. And that isn’t…a little thing, but a big thing…that ruins the enjoyment of watching this.

There’s something about Washington that just didn’t work in this role. It’s like…all of the sudden, he looks like an old man. Which is kind of what the character is supposed to be, but…maybe I’m just expecting him to be like Liam Neeson, and use his special set of skills to continue kicking ass until he’s 75. And I can’t state enough how awful Malek was in this. His goofy facial expressions and buggy eyes just…bugged me. The only time he’s ever bugged me more was in the movie Buster’s Mal Heart, when he played a mountain man drifter who, upon breaking into a cabin, jumps onto the counter in the kitchen and takes a dump in a pot. But I digest.

There are also lots of cliche moments. Deke with the various pictures and arrows and notes, all pinned up on the wall of his hotel room. Flashbacks where he’s talking to a corpse or envisioning something. Then there’s a drive over to the ex-wife’s house, so he can stand out by his car and she sees him when she’s off to work. Now, an example of this working beautifully, was in the underrated Courage Under Fire, a film Washington should have gotten an Oscar nomination for. His wife kicks him out for drinking, and he drives up to watch the kids play in the front yard, while taking a swig from a flask. Seek that movie out. You’ll love it.

As many times as I’ve seen the cop that “plays by his own set of rules” and is obsessed with catching the bad guy…it just didn’t work here. The backstory on Deke’s downfall was easy enough to accept, but not Baxter, sitting on his patio at 3 a.m. because he just can’t sleep without first solving this case…oh please. I would have rather he put on a mustache and tight jeans, and sang to his wife that spotted him out there: Mama, someone killed a woman/put a gun against her head/pulled the trigger now she’s dead. Honey, the investigation’s just began/And now Deke will solve it, and take my glory away!!

As idiotic as the conclusion to what happens with the Sparma character, the final two scenes involving a red barrette that was a piece of evidence — were incredible. It was so awesome, it made me wish the rest of the movie was as good as those final two scenes.

There’s a nice, eerie score from the always reliable Thomas Newman, and solid cinematography from John Schwartzman (Seabiscuit).

You can catch this in select theatres, and on HBO Max.

2 stars out of 5.