Filmmakers Judd Apatow and Martin Scorsese have a few things in common. No, no, hear me out. Both of them have shown they can do brilliant pictures; so when they do a bad movie, it makes it all the more disappointing. Both of them also have this habit of making them way longer than they should be.

Now, Apatow’s movie Funny People was a bit longer than it should have been, but I enjoyed it and felt it was underrated.

This is 40 was 2 hours and 15 minutes and was barely funny. But hey, it gave his wife and daughter starring roles.

The King of Staten Island is also 2 hours and 15 minutes, and also gives his daughter a role, playing the sister that’s going off to college. Luckily for Apatow, she’s good in the part, as is the rest of this cast. It will be on the “worst of” list for me this year, with the best cast.

Just like with other Apatow films (Knocked Up, 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck), this deals with a protagonist who needs to grow up.

This is a semi-autobiographical story that Pete Davison and Apatow wrote, along with SNL writer Dave Sirus. It’s a shame that with those three comedic scribes, there couldn’t be any jokes that worked. There may have been only two funny bits in the entire film.

Davidson plays Scott, a slacker in his early 20s that is only interested in smoking pot and playing video games with his friends (one of them is the talented and strange looking Moises Arias of Five Feet Apart and the underrated Kings of Summer). Now, the scene with the guys doing that very thing in The 40-Year-Old Virgin works because they were actually being funny. These guys just sound like dopes.

For some reason his mom (Marisa Tomei) doesn’t seem bothered by his lack of ambition, until she starts dating. Sparks fly when the widow is chewed out by a neighbor (comedic genius Bill Burr, who it’s nice to see in such a meaty role) who is furious because Scott decided to give his 10-year-old son a tattoo.

Anybody that knows Davidson’s real story, knows his dad was a firefighter who died on 9/11. In this, it’s a hotel fire (which works better for a few reasons).

There’s a friends-with-benefits situation going on with Scott and Kelsey (Bel Powley, who was amazing in The Diary of a Teenage Girl five years ago). It’s easy to guess what direction that relationship will go in, but what’s harder to figure out is how clueless Scott is. For example, when he gets kicked out of his house, he hooks up with her, and following the sex asks if he can stay there. Is he really that dumb to not realize she’d be offended by that? Although it does lead to the funniest line of the entire movie: “Did you just fu** me for shelter?”

That, and about 100 other reasons, are why you can’t stand his character. With no redeeming qualities, who would enjoy watching him? The filmmakers probably felt his puppy dog face and self-deprecating comments were endearing. Nope. Other than his being nice to two kids, you just won’t be able to stand him.

A friend of mine who was looking forward to this movie asked, “Was it bad, but…you could see a good movie inside of it? That if it was only an hour and a half, and they cut the stupid stuff out, it could have been great?”

I didn’t even hesitate when I replied, “No. There was no good movie here. Had they taken this and made it something funny, with the mom’s new boyfriend going to battle with the son (the way Tomei did in Cyrus, although that’s a bad example, since that was disappointing, too)…then there might have been something.

Or, had they dealt with more of Scott’s medical and mental issues (since we know in real life Davidson has issues). That would have given more heft to the touching scenes (although I’ll admit, when Steve Buscemi tells something to Burr while the guy washes a fire truck, it’s a bit moving). We needed more of those moments.

I’m guessing Apatow thought it was touching when Scott learns how to properly fold a flag. Nope. Now, the movie Last Flag Flying (Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston) pulled a scene like that off brilliantly. It brings tears to your eyes when they fold the flag in that.

There’s a scene with an ex-wife (Pamela Adlon) who is a day-drinker. It goes nowhere and is unrealistic. It’s one of a handful of subplots that don’t pay off.

Another one is the sister going to college and the scenes with her. When a movie is this long, that’s a character that could have easily been cut out [side note: I found it amusing that in an interview Maude Apatow said she had to audition to get the role. Yeah, rigggghhhht].

The commercials already let you know that mom’s boyfriend and son would end up bonding once he starts working at the firehouse. Even those scenes were weak.

Apatow’s idea of comedy is having a kid barf. As if we haven’t seen that in a movie before.

I did dig a scene where a character talks about people that went to prestigious colleges and what they became (Bill Cosby is mentioned, and I love that Apatow was one of the few celebs always coming out against Cos).

A perfect example of the poor comedy writing, are the scenes in the firehouse where they share stories about Scott’s dad. They’re all laughing hysterically as they talk about the dad being on coke and a cop pulling them over that he knew. Perhaps it’s a true story, but it doesn’t work. When you write a scene in a movie with somebody telling a funny story, it should be funny (I knocked Woody Allen for doing a similar thing in Vicky Cristina Barcelona).

At one point more than an hour in, my wife said, “I hate him. In fact, I can’t even stand the sight of him. And he’s not a very good actor.”

Terrific cinematographer Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood, Boogie Nights, Michael Clayton, Nightcrawler) was used, and I read an interview where Apatow said he wanted a Hal Ashby-Sidney Lumet aesthetic.

Wow. Uh…how about next time, use that money to hire a writer that can do comedy.

This is one of those rare studio releases that was going to be in theatres, that might benefit from the shut down. It would have gotten horrible word of mouth from everyone and tanked at the box office. But watching it at home, when folks have no other option for new movies, it might get some eyeballs. Perhaps if you fill up your bong first, that might help.

This is one of the most excruciating films of the year. I can’t recommend it to anyone. Even those who own bongs.

0 stars.