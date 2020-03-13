I can’t remember the exact controversy that made the Blumhouse studio decide to shelf this film. It may have been a mass shooting or glorifying violence against conservatives; and I’m not sure what changed that a few months later, that they decided to release it. Although the smart marketing folks have decided to embrace the controversy. They’re probably hoping now that the Coronavirus isn’t going to keep folks from the crowds at theatres.

The last time I remember some controversy with the release of a movie, where it was held from release and then released months later, was The Interview (James Franco, Seth Rogen). I was pleasantly surprised with how funny that was. This movie could’ve stayed on the shelf. Especially since we had the similar Ready or Not last year (which was also a decent premise, but not that great a film).

The start of the movie had a scene that reminded me of a powerful scene that I think started off the movie Extreme Measures (Gene Hackman, Hugh Grant) 25 years ago. In that movie, a homeless guy is screaming through the streets, and we know that doctors have been doing medical experiments on him. Since we know this film involves people being hunted, when a big, bearded redneck with a flannel shirt and hunting vest comes walking down a Learjet in pain…we know he’s probably not going to survive the next few minutes. It was intriguing. Until an eyeball pops out.

If you didn’t know the premise…intellectual liberals pull a Bill Cosby and drug right-wingers. They wake up 18 hours later with gags in their mouths that would make Tarantino happy (actually, this entire movie will probably make Tarantino happy). They aren’t sure why they’re in a forest and why a pig in a shirt is running around; or why there’s a box with a variety of weapons. Once they start getting shot at, they grab the weapons (leave the pig, take the cannoli…and an AK-47).

The film gets really gory, really quick. You’ll see eyeballs being pulled out, blood gushing out of severed limbs, and the insides of a person that fell into a bear trap and then took a grenade (yeah, these Republicans are put through the wringer). Surprisingly though, it tries to mock both sides, with how entrenched they get in their viewpoints. It’ll make you think that your Thanksgiving dinner arguments over politics aren’t that bad. Hey wait….Ike Barinholtz wrote/starred in a movie covering that a few years ago (The Oath). He plays a gun lover in this, who takes over a mom & pop gas station, trying to figure out what’s going on.

It’s a shame that the cast is great, and there are solid performances. Emma Roberts plays one of the captured victims, and she has a perfect look for a scared victim that ends up becoming a rather good fighter when it comes to survival. Yet the one that really stands out in that department is Betty Gilpin (Glow). It’s bizarre that with as great as she is at fighting, we find out she merely works at a car rental place.

Hilary Swank is in the second half of the movie, so it’s not hard to guess the role she plays in all this.

Justin Hartley (This is Us) isn’t given a lot to do.

Amy Madigan is terrific, as she is in everything she does. Watching her try to deal with crazy people in her gas station is a bit of fun (even if it’s a bit predictable).

Wayne Duvall does a great job playing a gun-loving, ex-military, patriotic bufon. There’s just a really big red flag in the logic of his character when push comes to shove. In fact, the premise doesn’t make sense when you really break it all down.

It’s a shame that this couldn’t be a more biting satire. It kind of mocks people in how they feel about their rivals when it comes to issues like global warming and guns. It mocks liberals and how they feel about the working-class, patriotic types. It attacks both extremes. Yet it just felt a little too…on the nose with it all. I mean…they used the word “deplorable” about five times, and it’s been like, what…four years since Hillary said that?

The script (co-written by Damon Lindelof, who gave us Watchmen and Lost)…got a bit lost in all the messages.

Aside from this movie being a gross, gory exploitative picture, it’s annoying how the laws of physics, anatomy, or logic, go out the window. There’s a point where one person should shoot another person, while they both have guns drawn on each other, and you wonder what he was waiting for. It’s the equivalent of what we thought in the ‘70s when a woman on screen walked down into a dark basement when she heard a noise down there…or a person knocks the killer out with a pipe, but doesn’t finish them off and as they walk away, the bad guy gets up and attacks again.

There was some humor that worked, and a few fight scenes were fun. One of the twists was interesting. In the end though, it just wasn’t nearly as edgy as the filmmakers thought it was.

1 ½ stars out of 5.