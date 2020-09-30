The Glorias

This had all the makings of a great biopic. You have a story about Gloria Steinem, who has led an interesting life. They cast Juliane Moore, who looks enough like her (and hey — she just played a Gloria a few years ago in Gloria Bell). And the cast of other Glorias in this are terrific. As a child growing up in Ohio in the ‘40s, it’s Ryan Kiera Armstrong. As a teenager, Lulu Wilson does a great job taking care of her mother (Enid Graham). And then it’s two Oscar winners, when Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) plays her, as well as Moore.

Playwright Sarah Ruhl co-wrote the script with director Julie Taymor (Frida, Titus). They adapted Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road, and they made a rather conventional story in some ways, and a bizarre one, with a bit too many flights of fancy.

The set up of the four different versions of Steinem on a bus, looking out the window and how those visuals were created, was interesting. Watching them talk to each other about life choices also worked (even if some of the metaphors were goofy). It reminded me of how effectively that was done in The Last Movie Star, where Burt Reynolds is an aging actor, talking to his younger self (with clips of his old movies used brilliantly).

At almost two hours and 30 minutes, it felt like perhaps they shouldn’t have just given us all the things Steinhem did (we can read that on Wikipedia), but instead tightened things up a bit. Get rid of the segments of Steinhem in India, which weren’t the least bit interesting. Shorten the segments of her childhood, where Timothy Hutton plays her scheming, grifter father. It also felt cheesy that they’re trying to tie in these aspects of her life directly affected how she became the woman she was. In fact, my wife was a bit more confused by that, saying “They showed us nothing in her childhood that showed how she became so smart.”

Well, they did show her reading in the car, with her mom scolding her for it. And you watched her observe how her dad tried to scam everyone around him. But the most interesting aspects of the film were watching her become more of an activist, because of the situations she was dealing with. She was interested in being a serious journalist (as her mom was briefly), but was told to cover fashion, or worse, told to make coffee and make runs to the post office. Perhaps starting the movie there, and doing flashbacks, would have worked better (even if that’s a bit conventional storytelling).

It was interesting to see a clip of Harry Reasoner knocking Steinem’s first issue of Ms., but it was bizarre watching an unknown talk show host comment on Steinem dressing sexy and being a sex symbol — which became a five minute, bizarre visual with the tornado and witch from Wizard of Oz, and devils, and craziness on screen. I said to my wife, “Would we enjoy this more if we were on acid right now?”

She replied, “With this visual, we don’t need the acid.”

Those things worked well when Taymor did Across the Universe, which had some of the psychedelic Beatles songs go in this direction. It doesn’t work for this story. I feel that same way when Tarantino, in all his films, can’t tell a story without doing the things he’s known for. And those things often don’t work for the story he’s telling. It makes me wonder if anyone can reign in directors when they go down these bizarre paths.

Another problem the movie had was with the characters. Lorraine Toussaint (who we in the Critics’ Choice Awards gave “best supporting actress” for Orange is the New Black) is terrific as activist lawyer Flo Kenney. The other characters don’t work. Bette Midler plays Congresswoman Bella Abzug, and was well cast and has nice energy. Janelle Monae, who is terrific in everything she does, plays Dorothy Pitman Hughes, and doesn’t feel like a real, fleshed out person. She’s a character talking in catchphrases. And when we’re living in a day and age where protests are going on all the time, you’d think these scenes would have more of an impact than they did.

It would have helped for us to feel Steinem struggling more with all these things she was dealing with. Even when she gets an abortion, it’s done rather cavalierly and in a way that…you don’t feel anything ever gets Steinhem down. According to the story we saw here, the biggest dilemma she had to deal with was not being comfortable as a public speaker.

Last month I saw a great documentary on the music magazine Creem. A documentary on Ms. magazine and Steinem, would have been a lot more entertaining.

It was 10 years ago that Taymor gave us her last movie, the awful The Tempest (Helen Mirren). I won’t mind if we have to wait another 10 for the next.

1 ½ stars out of 5. It gets an extra ½ star for a timely conversation about RBG.

You can purchase the movie on Digital and Streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting September 30th.