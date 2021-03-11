I was furious when Olivia Colman won the Oscar for The Favourite. I wasn’t a fan of the movie, and Glenn Close deserved it for The Wife. Yet I’d have no problem with Colman winning it for this role, as a woman who is trying to deal with a father who has dementia. And perhaps there won’t even be an Oscar ceremony this year, but I hope there is. Even if that means we have to fit Sir Anthony Hopkins with one of those masks he wore in Silence of the Lambs, because he deserves the Academy Award this year. You could arguably say this is the best performance of his career. I sat there mesmerized watching him. He had to play confused. He showed vulnerability. And in one scene, he had to play charming. It’s the type of performance future actors should study.

This father is refusing the assistance his daughter is trying to provide him. He doesn’t particularly care for her waltzing into his flat to check on him, but really gets upset when she brings in caregivers to look after him. And what the movie does that’s so completely original, and really makes you realize what dementia is like — it’s told through his point of view. So when he’s seeing people he doesn’t recognize, we don’t know who they are either. They might say they’re a caregiver, or the husband of his daughter, but we’ve never seen them before. And he thinks he hasn’t, either. In one scene, it’s a completely different man with his daughter.

It’s refreshing that this movie, based on co-writer/director Florian Zeller’s stage play, doesn’t feel like a play. Zeller cleverly uses the dimensions of the flat for some intriguing visuals, as well as the tricky job it must have been editing (Yorgos Lamprinos should get credit for that).

When Anne shows up, there is talk of her moving to Paris with her partner Paul (Rufus Sewell, who I wish we saw more of in movies; he had a small part in Judy last year). After we hear about a row the father and daughter had about a previous caretaker (he insists she stole his watch, even though he finds it in his usual hiding place), a new nurse named Laura (Imogen Poots) reminds him of a daughter he no longer sees (she reminds me of Goldie Hawn).

We’ve heard about people with dementia lashing out in certain ways, but when we’re seeing things from the father’s perspective, it’s almost understandable. In one scene, a nurse is telling him to take his medication, and using a little kid voice, adding, “You like this blue pill.”

He asks, “Are you a nun?”

When she says she isn’t, he continues with,“Then why are you talking to me like I’m retarded? I’m not a child.”

The expressions we get from various characters’ faces are all just perfect; that could be a confused man with dementia, a caring daughter (or frustrated one), or her husband, who isn’t too keen on dad living with them and ruining their vacation plans.

There is a scene where the father thinks the son-in-law is wearing a watch that may have been his. It’s one of the few comedic moments, as there isn’t a lot of humor in the plight of these people.

There’s one scene where he’s struggling to put on his sweater, and the daughter comes in and helps him. He looks at her, and there’s a second of silence, before he pats her on the shoulder and says, “Thank you so much. For everything you do for me.”

And you just have tears well up in your eyes, thinking that maybe he finally realizes how difficult it must be for his daughter and how loving she’s being during all of it. It makes you think, even if you were siding with her husband and thinking perhaps he should be in a home, you can understand the daughter wanting to let him live in a place he’s already familiar with.

I was just thinking of the final scene in this movie, and I can’t even think about it without crying. I’m probably going to be thinking about the ending of this every day for the next few months.

This film is exactly why I was bummed when Gene Hackman retired from acting about 15 years ago. He’s 90 now, and I can imagine a 75-year-old just didn’t want to be working long hours on a set anymore. But I’m rather selfish. I love movies and certain actors, and I selfishly want them to act for as long as humanly possible. This year, Brian Dennehy was in his last movie (Driveways, which made my Top 10). And Anthony Hopkins is 80-years-old, and he’s in this, which made my Top 10 of 2020. To think that he could have pulled a Hackman and retired five years ago…means we wouldn’t have this performance. The thought of that makes me as sad as this movie did.

4 ½ stars out of 5.