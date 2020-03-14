The Extraordinary Movie — Extra Ordinary. The Interview.

I didn’t have high hopes for the movie Extra Ordinary. The studio sent out a notice the week before, with a wacky video game you could play on your computer where you catch ghosts that vomit ectoplasm. That was cute (funnier after you see the movie). Then my wife watched it on a computer link sent to us, and couldn’t stop laughing. So I was thrilled to have the opportunity to interview Mauve Higgins, the star of this film, which you can catch at the ArcLight in La Jolla. And you might as well go catch movies at the various theatres, while they’re still open (as I write this, a story on the news said some theatres will sell limited amounts of tickets). This might be the only form of entertainment you get these days, folks. So why not see the best movie out right now (and probably the funniest movie you’ll see all year).

Here’s how our conversation went with the Marvelous Mauve, which was vomit free.

JOSH BOARD: This is currently my favorite film of the year, but…reading this wacky script, must have made you think that there’s a possibility none of this would work. You have to walk in from work, and kick off your pants the second you walk in the door…and all this crazy stuff that’s just hysterical. What did you think when you first read it?

MAUVE HIGGINS: Thank you. I’m so glad you liked the movie. It has been getting amazing reviews over here and I’m delighted America has taken our funny silly scary movie to heart. I met the two directors many years ago in Dublin where we all lived, I liked what they did and they liked what I did. We have the same taste in comedy so as soon as they told me, way back in 2014, that they had a movie idea I told them I’d do whatever they wanted. I totally trust them, so even though it’s my first movie and their first movie, I was never worried that it wouldn’t work out. Enda and Mike had a note on their wall saying ‘make something only we can make’ and they certainly did that! I’m so proud of them.

JOSH BOARD: I hope your performance here leads to other bigger films. You were amazing in this. One of my complaints about certain actors is…filmmakers don’t make them likeable. For example, Melissa McCarthy. In so many movies she’s just an annoying character. You have this subtle way of giving an expression that just looks sweet. You don’t want someone to feel bad about a situation or whatever. Is this just how you interpreted the character, or does the director have a lot of say in that kind of thing?

MAUVE HIGGINS: Playing Rose Dooley the shy, sweet weirdo, was a lot of fun for me. She is based on my stand-up comedy persona as well as the directors’ personalities, with a lot of silliness thrown in. I just had to show up at the right time, and someone told me what to wear, where to stand and what to say. Acting in a role someone writes with you in mind is a joy.

JOSH BOARD: I always hear pretentious method actors say things like “I followed around a firefighter for a month to really get this character down.” I’m guessing you didn’t have to follow a driving instructor around, or did you? Or perhaps you just rented the Ben Kingsley movie and watched that?

MAUVE HIGGINS: The thing is, I play a driving instructor but I can’t drive! The producers offered to pay for lessons but I just did not believe this movie was going to happen because most movies never happen. So there are a lot of special effects in this movie but the most special is me looking like I not only know how to drive, but I can teach others to drive! These days I actually am taking lessons in NYC where I live just in case there is a sequel.

JOSH BOARD: The title of this movie is so clever. The problem here in San Diego is, we have a popular place called “Extraordinary Desserts” and I’m afraid if people try to seek out your movie, which is only playing in one theatre in town, they’ll just find that restaurant if they Google. My question isn’t about desserts. Well…unless you want to add something about desserts, but…it’s about when there’s a hysterical film that is smaller and people don’t get the word about it. When I saw “What We Do in the Shadows” I loved it. I told everyone to see it, and some couldn’t find it in theatres; or the title didn’t sound appealing to them or whatever. Does this worry you with this movie? Especially since it’s the first big thing on screen you’ve done, I assume. Yet if Will Smith plays a cop in an unfunny film, it makes $100 mil opening weekend.

MAUVE HIGGINS: I hope the movie will reach the people who will get a kick out of it. I grew up in rural Ireland with two TV channels and when I was about 12 my brother and I somehow saw ‘Airplane.’ It blew my mind and made me so happy. I told everyone about it. Hopefully this little film will make its way around the world too, and cheer people up whenever they need it.

JOSH BOARD: Did you ad-lib any lines, or do any improv in this?

MAUVE HIGGINS: We had a low budget and a 25 day shoot so there was not a lot of time for improv. That said, every time you giggle or straight up lol at this movie, that was me improvising. Even if it’s not my character saying the line, even if I’m not in the scene, I improv-ed it and I whispered it to the actor. Believe me, I did that.

JOSH BOARD: Haha. You can be sarcastic about it, but I believe it. I’ve seen you do stand-up and interviews, and it seemed so much like you. But…since you write…was there anything about doing a movie that made you surprised at just how long the process took? For example, you can have an idea on something that’s funny — writing about your large family or something in Ireland you don’t see out here…and you have a great column (in the New York Times) about it an hour later.

MAUVE HIGGINS: I was surprised at how long it takes to come out. We shot this film two years ago, and I seemed like a delusional liar who was pretending to have been in a film. I kept telling everyone I was a movie star and they wouldn’t believe me. That’s changed now. Everyone is in awe when they meet me.

JOSH BOARD: My wife and I were in awe watching your comedic brilliance on screen. And since my wife is a bird lover, I have to ask…were any magpies hurt during the filming of this? And, what is the significance of the magpie in Ireland. In America, I think that will be lost on people.

MAUVE HIGGINS: In Ireland, it’s bad luck to blank a magpie. You’re supposed to wave or salute in some way and ideally, say hello. I don’t think I’m superstitious but I do find myself waving at magpies. FYI, if you see two magpies that’s a good sign and you don’t have to greet them.

JOSH BOARD: Who are your biggest inspirations, in both acting and in comedy?

MAUVE HIGGINS: I generally love everything Maria Bamford does, I’m also a fan of James Thurber and Nicole Byer.

JOSH BOARD: What would you say in closing, that would help convince people to go out and see this, or order it when it’s available…or a paragraph or line to sell them on it. A line that would work well on a movie poster.

MAUVE HIGGINS: This movie has no message, it’s not serious, it’s just a great time that will make you laugh! A helpful distraction, I hope. And remember – no refunds!

