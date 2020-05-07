Your favorite restaurants may be closed down right now, but you can watch things about your favorite foods being made. Heck, the world went nuts watching Stanley Tucci make a drink recently. It’s not like he was making the delicious food he made in Big Night. Now, the chef he played in that movie probably would have prepared the sea urchin.

The Delicacy shows us this creature that looks anything but edible. It’s covered by spines that you don’t want to be poked by.

But hey, the Japanese eat the deadly Blowfish (fugu) and they love sea urchins, which is a prized meat they call uni.

It was a pleasant surprise that a documentary on urchins (something I’ve never had, and my wife said she didn’t care for), they also cover abalone fishing and a handful of interesting characters that make their living doing this. One of them is Stephanie Mutz, who has a master’s degree in marine biology. She dove for sea urchin part-time while teaching until layoffs made this her full time career.

At one point chef Andrew Zimmern describes eating the sea urchins’ reproductive organs (which is what it is that you eat) — “It’s like kissing a mermaid.”

For those of us that haven’t tried it, and saw the movie The Lighthouse last year — that doesn’t sound so appetizing. Yet even if you aren’t going to ever try this, the documentary is fascinating to watch. Just the sheer volume of work involved; diving into the ocean, picking each one by hand, and delivering them to restaurants.

Diver Jim Marshall has been doing this for over 50 years, and he shares some interesting insights.

Obviously, you hear from a few chefs; Justin Cogley of L’Auberge in Carmel-by-the-Sea will have your mouth watering. If you’re ever in Carmel, California and you have the means, I highly recommend it (sorry, I just wanted to go all Ferris Bueller right there).

TV personality Andrew Zimmern chimes in with a few things on urchins.

You’ll learn about how abalone is almost extinct, and how things switched over to divers getting urchins. And ingesting them is nothing new. The Romans were devouring them.

As the divers were catching urchins, and there was talk about sea otters munching on urchins, my mind went to great white sharks. That’s because I had read three different stories about lobster divers attacked by sharks (the most recent was a teenage boy right here in Encinitas). Well, there’s a shark attack story here that is very intense.

It took around seven years for Jason Wise to complete this 70 minute documentary (he did the SOMM documentaries on wine). It was fun to watch, and made me glad I don’t like fancy foods. I’ll stick to chalupas at Taco Bell. But even if you’re not a foodie, this is worth checking out. It opens today on SOMM TV, a network dedicated to food, wine, and travel.

3 ½ stars out of 5 (if these were Michelin stars given to a restaurant, that would make this the Citizen Kane of documentaries).