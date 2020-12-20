The Burnt Orange Heresy

I brought a friend of mine who’s an art collector to a screening of this. She and her husband loved it, as did my wife and I. It reminded me of Roman Polanski’s The Ghost Writer (Ewan McGregor); two films with a slight Hitchcockian vibe. And just a few weeks after the screening, movie theatres all shut down because of the virus.

The studio kept pushing back the release of this film and I think now you can see it on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and probably some other outlets I’m not aware of. And from the time I saw it, I said it was probably going to be my favorite movie of the year.

I’m fascinated by art. Don’t get me wrong with that statement. I love Monet, but wouldn’t be able to point out a Manet. I visited the Guggenheim once and was thrilled to see paintings by Kandinsky, Koons, Degas, and Picasso. But I also looked at the Jackson Pollock’s and just shook my head. I’ve always felt Jean-Michel Basquiat stuff was garbage (and one documentary on him talked about the Guggenheim initially refusing his stuff, saying it was awful, kind of proves I was right). Yet now they have his stuff, and the paintings are worth millions. Hey…he died of a heroin overdose and was in pop culture (including a Madonna video) so…that changed the mind of the curator at the Guggenheim.

Supply and demand in the art world is an interesting thing. A one line drawing of a bird with a branch in its beak that your kid creates, is put on the refrigerator for a few days. If that same exact drawing is done by Picasso — millions. And since we all know this, it’s what makes the events of this movie so exciting to watch unfold.

James Figueras is played by Danish actor Claes Bang, who has done a handful of movies about art. In this, Figueras is an art critic. Our introduction to him is brilliant. He’s giving a lecture and selling his book. He tells the story of a poorly done, primitive painting. It was the last painting from a Holocaust survivor who was a talented artist who refused to paint portraits after what he was forced to do in a concentration camp. I won’t give away more to that story, but it’s terrific and explains a lot about art, a little about his character, and how perceptions of art work depends on what we know about the creator.

An American tourist named Berenice (Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki From The Great Gatsby, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and the more popular movie this year — Tenet) flirts with him, and they quickly jump into bed. He gets an invite to the mansion of a wealthy art dealer named Joseph Cassidy, who is played by Mick Jagger. I initially thought he’d be a distraction, because…how do you not think you’re watching a Rolling Stone? Yet he brings a charm and slightly sinister vibe to the role that makes it perfect casting.

Cassidy has a story for James that will give him a bestselling book. A reclusive artist named Dabney (Donald Sutherland) who was all the rage in the ‘60s before disappearing, is living in the guest house of the manor. Since nobody has heard from him or seen his work in decades, the idea of talking to him is more than intriguing. When Cassidy also subtly blackmails him with information he knows about the writer, it makes this an easy decision. But what is in it for Cassidy? Well, he wants James to procure a Dabney painting for his collection. Cassidy has tried talking to him by the pool, and inviting him over for lunch, but he never bites (no pun intended).

James and Bernice soon meet Dabney at the pool, and he has the air of an astute artist. He is polite, but doesn’t want to be bothered. James is rather obvious in what he wants — an interview. Dabney is aware of his work as an art critic and writer, and jokingly agrees to an interview if James can swim a certain amount of laps in a short period of time. In subtle ways, we see Dabney doesn’t care for James, but likes Bernice (not just because she’s gorgeous, but she is rather sincere in getting to know him and not just exploiting the meeting).

Sutherland brings gravitas and an erudite air to the role. Watching him and Jagger, with the lines on their faces and age — is the perfect look for their characters, as we mostly watch the handsome young couple at the start of their romance.

The title of the movie might not sound appealing to film goers, but it’s the name of the painting that Cassidy just might get. I think they should have titled this movie “The Painter and the Fly,” which is more intriguing (and will make sense after you see the movie).

The only flaw with this movie is that you don’t buy some of the things the characters do in the third act, but never enough to ruin the film. There were just a few inconsistencies in logic.

Screenwriter Scott B. Smith got an Oscar nomination for A Simple Plan (Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton) which had things in it I also didn’t buy the characters doing (but in that instance, it ruined the movie).

There are exotic locales in Milan and Lake Como, as well as the galleries and mansions that are lovely to look at. You should look at this film, which is a shame never got the proper viewing in a theatre.

4 stars out of 5.

Mick Jagger Fun Fact: the movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was originally written for David Bowie and Mick Jagger (most would admit Steve Martin and Michael Caine were probably the funnier pair).