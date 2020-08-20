Before the movie started I knew it would have a big hurdle to jump. And that’s the fact that we just saw this story in The Current Wars a few years ago. We learned all the details about Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla in that. But I think Ethan Hawke is one of the most underrated actors working today, and I was still looking forward to a biopic where he plays Tesla. Yet this is the first film I felt he was ever miscast in, as he plays the role a bit too broodingly. And as much as I love Jim Gaffigan, as a comedian and character actor, his mustache was so big, it rivalled Kenneth Branagh’s in Murder on the Orient Express. He plays Westinghouse.

Kyle MacLachlan didn’t look enough like Thomas Edison, and as an actor, I always feel MacLachlan is always too stiff. I can’t describe it, but it bothers me.

I was distracted by one actor who sounded exactly like John Lithgow. I found out in the closing credits, it is his son, Ian. Actress Eve Hewson played Anne Morgan, the daughter of J.P. Morgan. She distracted me by narrating it, and breaking the fourth wall and talking about modern things like Google. I figured if she was going to do stuff like that, she should have sang one of her dad’s songs (that would be U2 frontman Bono). Instead, it was Tesla singing the Tears For Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule The World” in a karaoke bar. It made me miss Hawke singing the Violent Femmes in Reality Bites (which made a lot more sense, as he was playing a slacker in the early 90s, not an inventor in the 1800s). Yes folks, this is a rather wacky way to do a biopic on a guy from the late 1800s. And there’s nothing wrong with taking a different route with biopics. I thought it was a fun idea to do the Elton John story as a musical. That film just wasn’t very good, and neither is this. Director Michael Almereyda, who did an interesting small picture called Marjorie Prime (Jon Hamm) and worked with Hawke 20 years ago on Hamlet, just dropped the ball with this. He gave us a movie that wasn’t entertaining and had no spark (pun intended).

For those kids of the ‘80s that just think Tesla was a hair metal band, or those kids today that just think Tesla is a car, it would be interesting for them to learn more about this underappreciated genius, who died penniless, despite all that he contributed with his work on wireless energy.

I just kept thinking, if we’re going to have Hewson narrate and tell us about what’s on Google, why don’t we all just Google about Tesla and read the story, instead of sitting through this bizarre flick. There wasn’t a riveting moment in it.

At least the ice cream cone fight between Edison and Tesla, as bizarre as it was (and as we’re told by the narrator, probably didn’t happen)…at least it reminded me of one of my favorite Monty Python skits — where John Cleese and Michael Palin slap each other with fish.

This gets 1 ½ stars out of 5.