Tammy’s Always Dying

This was written by Joanne Sarazenn, and directed by Amy Jo Johnson. It’s the first feature length film for them both, and lucky for them, they got Felicity Huffman as their lead. She’s great in everything she does (remember her Oscar nominated performance in Transamerica?).

We meet Tammy (Huffman) as she’s on a bridge, about to jump. Her daughter Catherine (Anastasia Phillips) is exhausted by this. What I can’t figure out is…why are you taking Tammy to a diner where you know this drunken loser is going to carry on and make a scene?

I thought I might start caring what happened to these two women after Dr. Miller (Ayesha Mansur Gonzalves) told Tammy she has Stage 4 cancer.

The two move in together, which also made me think more interesting things would start happening. That’s a big NO on both counts. I started liking these women less, and nothing of interest happened.

There’s a segment where Catherine goes on a Jerry Springer type show, and is coached by the producer (Lauren Holly, in a small part) on crying, over a fake story about her mom committing suicide. That scores her a Toyota Camry for her time.

It’s hard to have sympathy for Catherine when she shows up late for work, has an affair with a married man, and isn’t all that likeable herself. Perhaps some codependency issues could have been explored a bit better, as well as substance abuse.

My wife and I couldn’t figure out the motivations of the characters. For example, Doug (Clark Johnson), who runs the bar Catherine works at. One critic I read said his character was gay. Another critic said he was the ex-husband of Tammy. I’m not sure which, but I don’t understand why he tolerates either of them, or what fun he derives from going to a bar with Catherine where they pretend to be two different people while they order their drinks. Perhaps he figures Catherine needs a father figure in her life and he’s stepping up, but…that never really goes anywhere.

It’s also not entirely clear why she’s having an affair with a married loser (Aaron Ashmore), which usually involves a quickie in her car, or the garage behind his house, where his wife spots them (when the two women have a confrontation in a grocery store, like everything else in the movie, it’s underwhelming).

This movie gets 1 star and out 5, and that’s only because it starts with the great Clare Maguire song “Boomerang” and has a good performance from Huffman.