I was as confused by the name of this movie, as I was when in the ‘80s, NBA star Spud Webb’s mom was being interviewed at an All Star game. She said she named her son after “Sputnik” and I wondered why his name then wasn’t Sput. But I digress.

This little horror film out of Russia (yes, that means subtitles), was a pleasant surprise.

Two cosmonauts are on a ship orbiting Earth and singing songs and talking about what they’ll do when they land. But it’s a crash landing and one dies and the other gets locked up for observation. They smartly do a slow burn, and it feels like a Twilight Zone episode, since we know something isn’t right with this dude. A female doctor that just lost her job for a risky procedure she did to save a patient’s life, is brought on board by this mysterious bunch of Ruskies observing him. She’s a rather ethical doctor, which means she’ll butt heads a bit. Yet since this is a smartly written film, it’s done in ways that feel realistic.

Oksana Akinshina plays Doctor Tatyana Klimova, who will make you think a bit of Ripley in Alien. In fact, a few things in this movie will make you think of Alien, wll Alien meets Capricorn One, if Cronenberg made it in the early ‘80s. Yet this film has a few fun twists and interesting character arcs, and you never feel it’s ripping off Alien, just influenced by it.

We get the feeling Semiradov (Fedor Bondarchuk) is the bad guy, as he’s the quiet military man making all these promises to the doctor.

They’re in a military complex in the middle of nowhere (or maybe I just don’t know Russia well enough to know where they are).

Astronaut Konstantin Veshnyakov (Pyotr Fyodorov), whose name would be a million points in Scrabble, wants to go home and claims he feels fine. The lead scientist Yan Rigel (Anton Vasilev), keeps getting nowhere with his questioning and cognitive tests that I’m sure even Trump and Biden would be able to ace. The new kid in town diagnoses him with a case of PTSD

because of the crash. It’s not until she sees what they already knew — in the middle of the night a creature slithers out of his mouth. It slides around his grimey cell for 45 minutes before returning to its human host. The explanations for how all this happens are intriguing. It’s also just the right amount of gross. It’s also a lot of fun that they created a creature that looks so original. My wife and I couldn’t stop marveling at its arms. Anything else any critic tells you about the story, makes them idiots for spoiling it. It’s much more fun to allow events to unfold.

I didn’t care for the score. It was a bit bombastic for my tastes. And at times, things got a bit formulaic. But we enjoyed the thrills.

You can catch it on most major streaming platforms, and it was released in some drive-in theatres.

3 stars out of 5.

