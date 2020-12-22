I was surprised when this movie had such primitive drawings done for the “Great Before” and stairway (well, escalator) to heaven. They were stick figures sometimes, and had a minimalist style that didn’t jive well with a lot of the photorealistic digital animation that looked amazing. Obviously Pixar had a reason for creating the various worlds the way they did, as this is their 23rd movie. And aside from movie theatres being closed, they’ll have great success with this one, too.

The story involves a music teacher named Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx). It reminded me a bit of Mr. Holland’s Opus. He’d rather be a touring jazz pianist, but he makes his living teaching kids that aren’t that talented, how to learn an instrument. One of his former students is now the drummer for a famous saxophonist (Angela Bassett). They’re in need of a pianist when they get to town, and so Mr. Gardner gets the call. Things don’t go so well at first, but once he gets “in the zone” he is rather impressive. He gets the gig, but promptly walks into an open manhole in New York City. And just as Albert Brooks in Defending Your Life, who got into a car accident right after buying an expensive BMW, it’s off to the waystation for heaven [side note: Defending Your Life and Mr. Holland’s Opus are two of the best movies of the early ‘90s].

Gardner is having none of this afterlife. He finally got his big break, and his spirit isn’t going to break, by going to The Great Beyond. He pulls a move where he escapes into a black hole, which leads him to an area where new souls are created, given personalities, and sent to Earth (it’s a very funny scene, and the bouncing, baby souls are cute; especially when they start chanting “Hell!” after hearing him utter the expletive).

The souls have to get a “badge”, which will be the thing that sparks their passion in life. Tina Fey plays a soul (22) that hates everything, and relishes her bratty behavior to the “mentors” that try to coach her along. We see some rather big names (Isaac Newton, Mother Theresa, Ali, Carl Jung) getting frustrated trying to deal with her. Yet when Gardner is about to go back down, 22 gets mixed in a body-swapping accident with him. This puts her in his body, and she’s never been a human before, let alone a piano player. And he’s in the body of a cat. At that point, it got some humor working, the way it did when Lily Tomlin and Steve Martin shared a body in All of Me (if anyone remembers that 1984 comedy). She wants no part of this, and doesn’t want to help Gardner. But then, she’s also never had a slice of New York pizza, or experienced the joys of nature.

The Big Apple is created beautifully, and shows the hustle-and-bustle of traffic, bodegas and business, and multicultural crowds [side note: many people writing about this movie will probably bring up the fact that this is the first Pixar film dealing with a Black protagonist].

There’s an “Astral Plane” where a few hippies ride on a ship blasting Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited.” While that song certainly conveys their carefree vibe, I think Blondie’s “Island of Lost Souls” would have been more apropos for a group trying to help various lost souls.

The weak link is screenwriter Kemp Powers. He borrows from other Pixar stories (Inside Out comes to mind, and this film was directed by the co-director of that, Pete Docter). A few of the concepts were complicated. And as my wife said, “How is this for kids?”

Well, it’s certainly more for adults.

While Gardner has a dream of making it big in music, his hard-working mom Libba (Phylicia Rashad) thinks he should just be happy the school offered him a full-time job with benefits [side note #2: Rashad’s supported Bill Cosby and doesn’t think he did the things he’s accused of; she should tell the jazz loving Cosby what a fun movie he’s missing while being locked up, but I digress].

When 22 and Gardner (the cat) get to Earth, there’s funny comedic moments. And they occasionally run into one of the Lost Soul hippies — he’s a sign twirler on the street corner.

There will be plenty of jokes the kiddos don’t get (a knock of the Knicks, hedge fund managers, trying to catch a cab when you’re black, and more).

Every time 22 goes rogue and deviates from their plan, I laughed at her saying, “I was just jazzing.”

Just as Defending Your Life got something incorrect with their own premise (you can’t have fear on Earth and move to the next level of heaven), this movie has a lot of inconsistencies in their logic (I won’t get into all of them, because it’s just an animated movie).

The music is provided by the team of Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor (of Nine Inch Nails who among all the film scores they’ve done, won an Oscar for The Social Network). They got some additional help from Jon Batiste, the bandleader of The Late Show. As much as I enjoyed the music, I felt it needed a lot more of it. Just as Coco really took us into the Mexican culture with the vibrant colors, family, Day of the Dead…this movie really needed to take us more into the world of jazz and music in general. Although my wife said, “I didn’t really like it.” Perhaps she has no soul! When I prodded her as to why, she said that she doesn’t like jazz, and felt this story would be too mature for children to watch” and a few other gripes. While she may be right on some of those points, there was so much going on that was entertaining, it’s easy to recommend for everyone.

3 stars out of 5, and you can catch it on Disney+.