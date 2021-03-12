When I saw a commercial for this movie, I went nuts with excitement. I’m a huge Donal Logue fan. Not because his short-lived TV show Terriers was filmed here in San Diego. It was about 20 years ago when he broke out with an indie movie called The Tao of Steve. A terrific comedy about a slacker guy who goes through life spouting the type of pothead philosophizing that Matthew McCoughey does in an annoying and unfunny way.

Sometime Other Than Now also stars Kate Walsh, who I think is one of the prettiest actresses working today. Since I don’t watch Grey’s Anatomy, I only knew her from a few films (she was great as the mom in The Perks of Being a Wallflower), and the love interest to Liam Neeson in Honest Thief last year. It was then that I fell in love with her flaring eyebrow.

So this indie meet-cute, starts with a guy sleeping on the beach. Perhaps he’s sleeping off a bender. His motorcycle is nearby. So, it feels a little Doc Hollywood (Michael J. Fox), when he goes to a mechanic and learns it will take awhile to fix. So…he’ll hole up in a bed-and-breakfast where he meets Kate (Kate Walsh), in one of those ways that only happens in movies (and often). He’s a customer, who she doesn’t notice is there, as she’s singing and dancing around the kitchen drying dishes. As my wife pointed out later, “Why was she never dancing and singing later in the movie when she did the dishes? Just that one time he happened to show up.”

Damn. I’ve turned this woman into the cynical type of critic I am!

But, she has a point. Just as it’s no longer funny for movies to show somebody singing along loudly in the car, this scene needs to be retired as well.

So as they started talking with each other, I was adoring it all. It was a low-key love story, and it felt like adults acting like adults. The conversations worked, and even how she started to fall for him — a mysterious drifter (or a piece of “driftwood” as she called him). He fixes a few things around the motel. He helps defuse a tense situation of domestic violence at a local watering hole. Sure, these are all things we’ve seen before, but you still can’t help falling for these two, watching them (or at least her), fall for him.

The story takes place in New England. Sam (Logue) was on his way to visit his daughter Audrey (Trieste Kelly Dunn). Finding out the backstory of why he’s been estranged from her, is the start of many flaws the second half of this film has. Basically, you don’t buy any of the decisions any of these characters make, or their backstories.

When he does visit his daughter, it doesn’t have the power a similar scene had when Mickey O’Rourke re-connects with his daughter (Evan Rachel Wood) in The Wrestler. Even how both characters mess things up — done so brilliantly in The Wrestler — in this, doesn’t make a bit of sense.

And on the subject of movies, having Sam help with the cooking when a tour bus shows up with more people then they can handle…wasn’t done nearly as well as Mike Myers did it in the criminally underrated So I Married an Axe Murderer.

Writer/director Dylan McCormick also scored the movie, with lots of acoustic guitar. Half the time it was annoying. Although there’s a point where guitar playing is involved with the characters, and it seems to fit the vibe better around that time. And speaking of vibes, the second half of this movie feels like a Nicholas Sparks story. Not a good thing.

There are times scenes are written well, like when Kate is on a blinddate with Tom (David Aaron Baker), who is a lawyer that brags a bit. It’s so nice that it wasn’t overwritten, but then…having Sam look so scruffy and disheveled, made my wife ask, “Is he an ex-con?”

And that makes it harder to buy that a beautiful, albeit lonely, business owner would jump into bed with him (Oh. Spoiler Alert, if ya didn’t see that coming).

When it comes to the supporting characters, a few of them worked. A young girl we meet is just perfect. She’s cute and sweet, and it’s refreshing that they don’t make her overly precocious.

A female bartender seems like the type of person you’d meet in a small town.

There’s a garage mechanic (P.J. Marshall) that is so shy, he can’t muster the courage to ask out Kate, but tips her well and says awkward things to her. This gets the cook yelling out things like “Hey there, Casanova!” (to which I wondered why, if Kate is so sweet, she doesn’t scold him for bullying or making fun of a regular customer).

There are scenes with the adult daughter (Trieste Kelly Dunn) that are done well, and the dialogue is solid. She has to go through a range of emotions trying to navigate her feelings for a father who has just popped back into her life. There’s a line where the dejected father is walking away and she says, “The timing is off.” When he turns around, and she explains what she means — it’s brilliant! Yet, those wonderful moments made me upset with how utterly bad the second half of this movie was in other ways.

While these two have an easy chemistry together, Logue is an actor very capable of pulling off the charm. And his character needed a bit more of that here, to sweep this woman off her feet. Surely a guy who can fix a screen door and stand up to a bully in a bar, isn’t all that’s needed, is it?

The movie is shot beautifully by Christopher Walters, but I just can’t get over how disappointing the second half was. Kate sure forgives an awful lot, and I really don’t buy any woman making the decisions she keeps making. We shouldn’t be, near the end of the movie, rooting for her to dump Sam and take up with the mechanic. After all, he’d also be able to fix door hinges, as well as her car.

2 stars out of 5.