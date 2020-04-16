Selah and the Spades

At this Pennsylvania boarding school, there are five factions of students that run the drug and party scene. The intro explains these different fractions, and it looked promising. Yet once these characters all started speaking, like they were mob dons that were going to take out the enemy or reluctantly work with another faction — I just couldn’t stop rolling my eyes. My wife said at one point, “I’m not even sure what they’re talking about.”

Now, kids acting and talking like adults, can sometimes work. I had a friend who hated Juno, because she didn’t talk like a teenager. But it worked for me. It worked for me when Reese Witherspoon’s character did while narrating in Election.

This film is going for that “Heathers” vibe, and it reminded me a lot of “Brick,” written and directed by Rian Johnson (Knives Out). In Brick, a high school kid (Joseph Gorden-Levitt) investigates the disappearance of a girl. It was amazing. This film is just idiotic.

Selah Summers (Lovie Simone of Greenleaf) is the 17-year-old leader of “The Spades.” They supply students with the booze and drugs. Things start going south when Selah’s friend and right-hand man, Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome of Moonlight), gets involved with a girl. Selah decides to mentor a sophomore girl named Paloma (the beautiful Celeste O’Connor). Yet it’s hard to understand the motivation behind either of them forming this alliance. You’re wondering if they’ll have an affair, or if it’ll make Maxxie jealous. Nope. The action with these two in the third act is rather predictable because, heaven forbid, the newbie gets a big head and does not know her place.

It’s so frustrating, because movies that deal with teenage politics and cliques can be great if done right. Mean Girls (written by SNL’s head writer — Tina Fey) nailed it. This was written by Tayarisha Poe, and it’s her first feature.

A few scenes reminded me of last year’s Waves (which made my Top 10), and Luce (which was my favorite movie of 2019). It was also cool that when Selah opened her footlocker of drugs, it lit up like the suitcase in Pulp Fiction.

The critics are going gaga over this, perhaps because an African-American female is behind the film that has a mostly African-American cast. It’s filmed in a stylish manner and frames shots well, but the simple fact is that it’s not a very good story. I don’t believe in awarding brownie points because it’s your first movie, or because you went against the grain and gave us a minority cast.

It’s always more fun when you can buy the things happening on screen. But having a student beat up to “send a message” and then tell the dean he fell down the stairs (to which he replies that everyone seems to be falling down stairs these days)…or a dragon mom on the phone berating Selah for getting a 93 on her calculus test. Come on! Even a dragon mom wouldn’t knock you for that. It was much more believable the way Sterling K. Brown pushed his son in Waves, but still seemed concerned about his shoulder injury.

Yet I’m willing to let a lot of stuff go if I’m entertained.

I remember as a teenager, when we watched Grease, we laughed at how old the high school kids looked (Travolta was 24, and Stockard Channing was 34!). And I don’t mind these kids talking and acting like adults running a drug cartel, if you make it interesting. This won’t hold your interest.

Thoroughbreds had a couple of genius high school girls trying to pull off a murder a few years ago, and I loved it. It can be done. This felt like I was watching The Warriors meets Heathers.

Lovie Simone plays the girl that’s too cool for school really well. Celeste O’Connor can look cute in one scene, and naive in another. That was perfect for her character. And Jharrel Jerome has the perfect expressions when being scolded by Simone. You realize this guy is in way over his head with this group.

It’s just a shame that such a talented young cast didn’t have a better script.

Rent Luce or Waves from last year, and skip this mess. Don’t buy into the critical praise.

And I’ll be looking forward to Poe’s next film, as she obviously has some talent.

1 ½ stars out of 5.