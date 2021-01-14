Rock Camp: The Movie

When I was in 5th grade, our elementary school offered a program that bused us down south to a school near the border, as part of an integration program. When I went to their gym to play basketball, I saw a poster on the wall for a “Lakers Basketball Camp.” It was going to have their rookie, Magic Johnson, my favorite player, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norm Nixon. I wrote the phone number down and called them that afternoon. The lady that answered asked how she could help me and I inquired, “Is your camp free or does it cost something?”

She laughed and replied, “Of course it costs something! Why would it be free?”

It was $250 (that’s $896.95 today, according to the inflation calculator online). I asked my mom if I could go, and I think she laughed harder than the woman on the phone.

I finally met Norm Nixon when he was a judge at a basketball competition (which I ended up winning), and I met Kareem when I participated in a half-time competition at the Sports Arena (I came in second). I met and interviewed Magic Johnson, but I always wanted to play one-on-one with him. I’ve played with NBA players, and sometimes with the Chargers at Alliant University. I always understood the lure of adults paying to go to sports camps, and I wondered why it took so long for the rock camps to crop up. Now, as much as I love rock ‘n’ roll, I have no talent in that department. I’d be much more interested in partying with David Lee Roth backstage, then being onstage with the Van Halen brothers (rest in peace, Eddie).

For anyone who wants to pony up the money (you’re looking at over five grand), you can play with some of your guitar heroes. And while this might not be the most timely documentary (as you certainly can’t do this now, and many have lost their jobs and don’t have that kind of disposable income)…it doesn’t mean you won’t have a smile on your face watching this documentary and learning about a handful of the folks who’ve attended. The directors behind this gave us the terrific 20 Feet From Stardom, which was one of my favorite films of 2013.

The camp started in the mid-90s, and after a start that had less than 10 attendees, things picked up when the rock camp was joked about in commercials and on The Simpsons (one of my favorite episodes, with Mick Jagger stealing the show).

David Fishof is the man who started all this. He grew up as a kid vacationing in the Catskills, and envying his brother’s success in a band. Fishof tried playing bass, but his dad said, “Perhaps you should book the talent instead.”

As a teen, he made some money doing that. A career was born.

He became an agent for athletes, but was impressed as we all are when we go into a studio or radio station — with the gold records on the wall. After he put together a successful Monkees reunion, he started reviving oldies acts. The stories with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band were great. One story involved a bloody fight between Joe Walsh and Rick Danko (The Band) backstage, that had broken glass and an angry Clarence Clemons threatening to quit. Another time Fishof had to call his wife, after Ringo insisted he go on the tour with them. Not a bad life, when you’re being paid to see a Beatle play every night.

And speaking of Danko, he helped the Camp land Roger Daltrey. Fishoff, in an attempt to snag the Who singer, asked who he’d like to meet. Daltrey said Danko, and once Fishoff got Danko involved, Daltrey followed.

Alice Cooper comments a lot in this, and just as he was funny in the documentary Supermensch, he’s fun here. Although when he says that he can’t think of a better thing to do then go to a rock camp, adding “It’s better than collecting stamps.”

Perhaps, but for the price of this camp, you could buy an awful lot of stamps.

You’ll also hear from Judas Priest, Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Lita Ford, Alice in Chains, Sammy Hagar, Meatloaf, and San Diegan Robert Deleo (Stone Temple Pilots).

Paul and Gene of KISS come off well, especially since Simmons in other things, had come across as a guy who’s just about making a buck. He seems to appreciate that these fans paid a hefty sum to jam with them and listen to their pearls of wisdom. And when we meet Tammy, who we see in a business suit running a meeting, and then rushing home to cook dinner for her family before playing drums surrounded by her collection of KISS memorabilia…how can we not love seeing her jam with the boys and they’re playing…even if they still can’t find the sound (see what I did there?).

One guy doesn’t have KISS memorabilia, but heavy metal stuff all over his huge house. Even his dishwasher looks like a Marshall stack amplifier. He’s a lawyer, and has one teenager who is autistic, but terrific on guitar. He has another son who is deaf and blind, and has bigger challenges. As we listen to his story and watch him working with his sons…he’s easily the father of the year.

Then there’s a guy nicknamed “Pistol.” He’s African-American, but it doesn’t mean he won’t jam with the long-haired heavy metal folks. Megadeth (and Metallica) singer/guitarist Dave Mustaine (the redhead was a former La Mesa resident) is one of them. We see Pistol also working with his church, and talking to his daughters about how he was in a high school band with Lenny Kravitz for years. He was going to play on the first album — Let Love Rule — but something came up. Now he’s relegated to “more cowbell” as he starts off a rag-tag group of campers in a version of “Mississippi Queen.”

He tears up when one of the professional musicians compliments how good he is.

One disappointing segment has us follow the home life of bassist Tony Franklin, who was in the super-group The Firm (Paul Rodgers, Jimmy Page). There wasn’t much of interest there. And seeing some of the lesser names probably isn’t the best selling point for this camp. It kind of makes you feel like you may sign up and rehearse with someone who was a drummer for Quiet Riot, another who was a bassist from a few hair metal bands, or a touring musician that wasn’t an original member. Yet the Rock Camp does bring in some big talent, too.

Watching the campers come up with band names was fun. It reminded me of the craziness we have with our fantasy football league. In this, we got Men ‘o’ Pause, Stack of Yokos, and my personal favorite — Motley Jue.

It was cute seeing Pistol drinking out of a “World’s Okayest Drummer” mug. You chuckle when somebody says that Fishof “took the yarmulke to the next level.”

When I reviewed A Trip to Greece, I mentioned that while we’re quarantined and nobody is traveling, you could at least vicariously go to Greece with Steve Coogan cracking you up. Well, if you’re a fan of rock ‘n’ roll, you can vicariously jam with your favorites, from the luxury of your living room.

You can see this mid-February On Demand everywhere, or starting this weekend, at AngelikaAnywhere.com.

3 ½ stars out of 5.