The beginning took me right back to when I was a kid watching the start of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. People are driving trucks, the radio isn’t working, and a flying saucer (literally) is overhead. The aliens also look similar (that’s not a spoiler alert as, unlike Close Encounters, you see them early on here).

For an indie sci-fi picture, the visual effects aren’t bad. It was the annoying soundtrack and songs that played. In the first half, it was a bombastic score that sounded like a John Williams piece that made me think they were going for humor. It didn’t fit this story at all.

Writer/director Eric Demeusy also could have used a co-writer that could have sharpened up the script.

Isaac (Ryan Masson) is a young genius working for NASA as a JPL scientist. Masson is perfectly cast, as you can buy him as a smart person and his buggy eyes almost make him look like an alien. When he’s out doing a video diary (per his psychiatrist’s request), he captures footage of a spaceship, as well as an alien, and realizes he had been abducted for a few days. Luckily for him, he wasn’t probed in places you don’t want to be probed. He merely had his arm fractured, and an alien device placed inside.

Once Isaac posts the video online, he gets interview requests, and trolls bashing him, claiming it’s fake footage.

Isaac meets up with Sara (Highdee Kaun), and explains the research he’s done to show other people working with signals to space having things happen they can’t explain. All of this starts off so promising, but then it just gets goofy, and feels like a bad X-Files episode.

Sara brings up the story about the guy (from the start of the movie) being abducted in 1979.

Shadowy government officials become involved, because…they obviously know Isaac isn’t fibbing (he even passes a lie detector test).

This movie is really only for the hardcore sci-fi fans that have to see everything in the genre. Everyone else will just feel like it’s a made-for-TV movie that isn’t interesting enough.

1 ½ stars out of 5.