I don’t know why revenge movies are so in my wheelhouse. I remember being 11-years-old and seeing My Bodyguard in 1980 (Ruth Gordon, Martin Mull, and the first film I ever saw Joan Cusack and Matt Dillon in). The boy who is being picked on (Chris Makepeace of Meatballs) hires a huge guy to scare the bullies straight. I was so excited by the outcome that I remember the movie ending, and running home with my arms to the sky, like Rocky running up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. And I’m embarrassed to say that, I had the same reaction 30 years later when they screened the American version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. It was 10 a.m., and I was sitting in a movie theatre with 10 other San Diego critics, and Rooney Mara’s character tied up the guy who earlier raped her. She proceeds to exact her revenge in the most gruesome of ways, and at one point I threw my hands in the air and audibly yelled “Yes!”

So when I saw the trailers for Promising Young Woman, I was onboard. I was already a fan of Carey Mulligan (and was lucky enough to interview her last year). And watching her go to bars pretending to be drunk, only to have guys bring her home and try to rape her…you go girl!

Writer/director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) is doing her first movie. The actress (she plays Camilla on The Crown and does a funny video tutorial in this movie) shows she’s also a promising young filmmaker. An example of that would be the perfect placement of a violin version of the Britney Spears song “Toxic” as well as a clip of the Robert Mitchum film The Night of the Hunter.

Here’s the difference between a good script and a bad script. In the recent film Shadow in the Cloud (Chloe Grace Moretz), the toxic masculinity and disgusting comments from the men towards the attractive female — didn’t seem the least bit realistic (especially since it’s 1943). In this movie, when we start off with a group of businessmen at a bar, eyeing the cute drunk woman, it felt more like a conversation a group of bro’s would have. And it’s something as simple as that that can make or break a movie for me.

When the character Cassie goes home with various men, who think she’s an easy catch, she quickly sobers up. While I wanted to see her go all psycho on them, the first few guys we see merely get a tongue lashing. Maybe that’s because they (one of them being McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse) aren’t the worst of the bunch that she’s dealt with. When she gets home, we see her make a checkmark in a notebook. Some are done with red ink, and some with black. So we’re seeing the ones she didn’t kill or mutilate, I guess (my wife was also a bit confused about this). I’m not sure why they couldn’t show us one of these creeps getting a knife to the…

Cassie is doing this because her best friend Nina was raped at a frat house party when they were going to med school, while a bunch of dopes cheered it on and did nothing. The university didn’t do anything either, and Nina ended up killing herself.

Another thing that’s a deal breaker in movies for me, is if I can’t buy a character’s motivation. And I had no problem with this set up, either. Even if Cassie’s PTSD seemed a bit much, hey…we all grieve in different ways.

Cassie dropped out of the university and is now working at a coffee shop. She doesn’t seem to have any friends, aside from her co-worker/boss Gail (Laverne Cox). It’s nice for the trans community that she’s obviously trans but that isn’t played for cheap laughs, or even acknowledged.

Cassie is living with her parents (great small roles for Jennifer Coolidge and Clancy Brown, playing against type). They’re a bit concerned with her lack of social life and late nights.

Things pick up for Cassie when one of the nice guys from her college shows up. Ryan (Bo Burnham, the comedian/actor who did the movie Eighth Grade) works hard to crack that shell, and you can’t help but root for this romance to blossom. They have great chemistry, and I always chalk that up to a strong screenplay. I mean, when the guy returns to the coffee shop to grill her for giving him a fake number, and talks about the oil rig worker he texted accidentally…it’s the writing, not the actors, that get the “chemistry” going in that cute exchange.

There’s a scene involving the always brilliant Connie Britton, who is the dean at the university. It was outstanding. I wanted more moments like that. It was a perfectly conceived segment.

There’s another story involving Anthony Molina that doesn’t quite work for me. I don’t buy his character change, and it reminded me of the Tom Wilkinson character in Michael Clayton. Speaking of being reminded of things, I also thought about the brilliant film Hard Candy (Ellen Page, Patrick Wilson). And by the 3rd act, I was putting similar checkmarks that Cassie had in her notebook, of things that were frustrating me about this picture. Especially how she goes all Harley Quinn stripper nurse to really do some damage at a bachelor party. The ending isn’t satisfying most critics (at least the ones I glanced at), but I thought it was perfect. It was other things during the course of the film that bothered me. A scene with a car being smashed, where a guy would call the cops. Movies always have scenes that wouldn’t happen, because the police would just show up.

A conversation with a woman who Cassie feels has some blame, was poorly done. I think it should have been worded in a way where the woman is talking more civilly and intelligently, about why a woman shouldn’t get black-out drunk with a bunch of guys who are partying. And the way they finish up their scenes together, didn’t feel the least bit plausible (although I do like what Cassie did to her).

I’m not sure what the deal was with the opening song in the movie, and the font for the film title. It reminded me of Drive (also with Carey Mulligan). Why were they going for a cheesy ‘80s vibe? Tonally, the movie was off during various scenes, including this intro.

Overall, Fennel did a decent job, and gave us a movie that I think most people will enjoy.

I still can’t stop thinking about Anthony Willis’s orchestral, violin-heavy arrangement of Toxic. That should make you feel about violins the way we did after the Psycho shower scene.

3 stars out of 5.