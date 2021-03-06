I remember being blown away when Pulp Fiction came out, and then being amused as so many filmmakers tried to make films in that style. And there’s really nothing wrong with wanting to make a movie in the style of Tarantino, or Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, Three Billboards), or Guy Ritchie. The problem is when you go for a certain style and fail so miserably.

I’ve used this analogy before. I saw the band The Black Crowes before they were big, playing at a small club. A guy next to me was complaining that they thought they were the Stones or Humble Pie, as Chris Robinson twirled around the stage with a scarf around his neck.

I saw the White Stripes at a club downtown (The Casbah) and was blown away. A guy next to me complained that they were trying to “be all punk, but sounding more like Led Zeppelin.”

I loved both bands, and really didn’t care if they were influenced by other groups I loved. I feel the same way with filmmakers. If some young writer/director wants to make the next Reservoir Dogs or Trainspotting — awesome! Well, if it’s good.

This movie tries to be like those hip, sleek films, but is ridiculous.

So we’re in Ireland. Pixie is played by Olivia Cooke. I’m a huge fan of her work. I first saw her in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, one of my favorite movies of 2015. She was in Thoroughbreds, one of my favorite movies of 2017. Last year, she was in one of my favorite movies, but it was her co-star Riz Ahmed that got more attention in Sound of Metal (well, she really isn’t in the movie all that much). Her co-star of Thoroughbreds, Anya Taylor-Joy, has also gotten more attention because of The Queen’s Gambit.

Now, back to Pixie. She’s the step-daughter of that character we always love when he plays the heavy — Colm Meaney. He looks like a combination of Gene Hackman and John C. Reilly, with a lot more anger simmering underneath. He’s a local crime lord that we’re supposed to be amused by, because he’s a loving father. Also, he watches cooking shows while trying to prepare the same dishes in his kitchen, wearing a goofy apron. He’s got a son who is a menace, and dislikes Pixie. He also has a feud with a rival set of gangsters. They’re played by priests and nuns that run guns and drugs (that last line sounds like Warren Zevon lyrics). One of these bad guys is played by Alec Baldwin, who if memory serves, uses a slight Irish accent. I’m guessing in no time, his wife, Hilaria, will be speaking with one as well. His character name is Father Hector. Perhaps his wife picked that name for him to use (that was all low hanging fruit, I’ll admit).

Pixie has a boyfriend that she’s ended things with, and he and his partner rob these priests of their drugs. The boyfriend who had already been discarded by Pixie, finds out his partner in crime is seeing her. They were planning to run off with the loot. That means you’ll be getting a bullet to the head from said partner in crime.

Pixie also has a few admirers at the local pub. Two of those guys show up at her photography studio at 2 a.m. thinking she’ll be easy. Especially since she’s a photographer that, rumor has it, likes to take photos while having sex. The gullible guy knocks on her door and she lets him in. She then makes him wear make-up and dress like a woman, while she photographs him, and sends him on his way. So he spent an hour there being toyed with and not having sex, and…this is supposed to be funny.

A series of events happens that has these three on the run together, with a variety of people on their tail.

The problem with this is that you don’t buy a single thing happening. That’s often a problem with these types of movies. Even a classic like Pulp Fiction has scenes like that. Seriously, didn’t anybody wonder why Marsellus has his good looking drug dealer, Vincent Vega, take his wife on a date while he’s out of town? Who, or why, would any of those characters have done that? Luckily for Tarantino, we let that and a few other questions we had about that story, go. That happens when you love everything else you’re watching.

You don’t do that with Pixie, as it’s devoid of humor.

Their idea of cool is going into a liquor store, and Pixie pouting her lips, and talking about a rare Scotch she likes, and talking about how the guy that invented it also invented “69.” And the cashier drools, stammers, and stumbles his way to the back in search of it.

Oy.

Cooke does a great job with the Irish accent, and Ned Dennehy as a psychopath hitman, was somewhat interesting. The western Ireland backdrop is kinda cool. I would also give it credit for playing the song Smokestack Lightnin’, but…it’s easy to do cool needledrops. And even Tarantino messes that up these days.

This picture is such a derivative mess, and the tone is off.

Watching Colm Meaney made me think of a film he did in 2004. Right before Daniel Craig became James Bond, he was in Layer Cake (Tom Hardy, Sienna Miller). Seek out that crime drama and thank me later.

Pixie only gets 1 star out of 5. Most critics will praise it, because they have been conditioned to believe this is hip, stylish filmmaking they have to like (kind of the same reason they all praised Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a merely average film).