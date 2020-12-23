Pieces of a Woman

In one of my film critics’ groups, a woman said this was the best movie of the year. She mentioned the main couple losing a baby and I jokingly said, “Uh, spoiler alert.” Of course, that’s not a spoiler, because we see it in the trailers, and it’s the opening scene of the movie. It’s an almost 30 minute long-take, and it’s the most painful childbirth scene I’ve ever seen on screen. Each actor is brilliant (even the midwife, played by Molly Parker, who is the one that probably won’t get props like the rest of the cast). Now, I’ve never been a Shia LaBeouf fan, but I suspect that has a lot to do with my knowing so much about his off-screen antics. Yet the way we see him in the beginning at his job site, barking orders at his construction crew…yet being so loving to his wife once he gets home, is terrific acting. And actress Vanessa Kirby, who I first saw in the cheesy romance Me Before You before she grew up for the Mission: Impossible films, really takes you through the ringer as she’s going through a childbirth at home.

Hungarian director Kornel Mundrucz wrote this first as a play, and it was written with his real life partner, Kata Weber. I don’t know if this is based on a real-life experience of having lost a child.

Kirby plays Martha, an upscale woman in Boston, who dresses to the nines and has a great job. She’s in a relationship with Sean (LaBeouf), a blue-collar worker. When we see him lose his cool with a doctor who can’t give him satisfactory answers, we can predict what kind of spiral he’s going to go down. We’re a bit more curious about Martha, who always has this iciness about her. And while that’s understandable at first, it gets old and comes off as weird. Initially, it’s an intriguing concept. She returns to her big office overlooking the city, and all her co-workers are staring at her, not sure of what to say. My wife pointed out how ridiculous it was that every single person was staring at her, and I agree. Filmmakers never realize, you can’t have everyone in the crowd doing something. It’s too much. The first time I noticed this was as a kid watching Saturday Night Fever. Tony Manero waltzes into the dance club, and every single person in the place goes nuts. They say his name, or get excited by touching him…as if it’s John Travolta walking into a club. But I’m getting off topic a bit.

We get a glimpse of Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn), the overbearing mother character, early on. She buys the couple a minivan, and makes a point of pointing out that she’s the one paying. Yet some of her motivations are a little wonky. After the baby dies, she wants the body. She wants to sue the midwife. And eventually, when she has her monologue that will be shown when she gets nominated for an Oscar — while that’s a powerful moment as she talks about surviving the Holocaust — the speech isn’t completely relevant. It would have been if her daughter had chosen to have an abortion because she was poor and couldn’t afford to raise a child. I felt the way it was though, it hardly explained such harsh motivations or constant bickering with her daughter.

One odd thing about this story is that it’s hard to feel sympathy for either of these characters (after the first 15 minutes of watching their grieving process). It made me think of the brilliant film Rabbit Hole from 10 years ago. Nicole Kidman’s character is cold, because she doesn’t want to pretend to be nice to a neighbor she doesn’t like, and she despises the fact that her husband (Aaron Eckhart) seems to be handling the loss better; even keeping the child’s drawings on the fridge (a constant reminder for her). We can understand all sides, and it wrecks you. In this, you’re asking yourself why these two people are doing the various things they’re doing. You might also be asking why these two ever got together in the first place.

There’s a scene where Sean pounds on the bedroom door screaming to his wife “I miss her! I miss her!” This comes after being furious that she doesn’t want to keep framed pictures of the sonograms on the wall. There’s another scene where he damn near rapes her, which is awkward for many reasons (not just that we get full frontal from him). Again, I think back to how much better that was done in Rabbit Hole, when the husband has wine and cheese set out, and is playing a romantic record while giving his wife a massage on the couch. The wife is having none of it, and pushes him away. Even when he suggests they try for another child, or exasperatedly tells her “It’s been 10 months and you won’t even kiss me.”

When we learn Sean’s backstory, it’s not hard to guess in what direction his character arc will go, especially after the rapey episode. A much more interesting story could have been told if Sean, after a few mistakes, grows from the whole experience and becomes a better person.

It’s also not so interesting to just see Martha being so cold the entire time, although I did like the decisions her character makes in the 3rd act (although they were very predictable). The entire 3rd act is very formulaic.

There were some good scenes. One of them involves a dinner where I was happy to see actor/filmmaker Benny Safdie (he’s the man behind Good Time and Uncut Gems). The characters discuss bands like The White Stripes and various brother/sister groups.

There’s one scene that was so unrealistic, I misinterpreted it. I thought the family was suing the midwife. It wasn’t until my wife said, “Why would the prosecutor not recuse herself from this case if she’s the cousin?” I had to look it up later, and yes…that was the prosecutor. So legally, that doesn’t make a lick of sense. Not to mention the fact that a prosecutor would never have filed charges in a case like this, as there’s no significant evidence that the midwife did anything wrong. Perhaps if they showed a scene with Sean lying to the prosecutor as to what happened, but there’s no evidence of that.

The shame of it all is that the premise was interesting and the performances were all terrific. The story just needed a more delicate touch.

It gets an extra half-star for a perfect Howard Shore (Lord of the Rings, Silence of the Lambs) score, with just the right amount of melancholy.

2 ½ stars out of 5.