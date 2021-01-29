A few critics were knocking Justin Timberlake in this, talking about his boy band roots and not buying him in the role. That’s ridiculous. I mean, he has a beard here and smokes about 23 cigarettes. But seriously, he was good in The Social Network. He was okay in Trouble with the Curve. And he was terrific in Inside Llewyn Davis and Black Snake Moan (if you haven’t seen that Samuel Jackson movie, watch it).

I was more distracted with the title — Palmer. You see, as a kid I got Sports Illustrated for a few years, and Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer did underwear ads that my mom would rip out of the magazine. I wouldn’t have had a problem with that, but there were stories on the other side that I wanted to read. Eventually I started getting the magazine before her, ripping the ads out, and hiding them somewhere in her bedroom or bathroom medicine cabinet. So seeing the name Palmer didn’t make me think of Timberlake as a Mouseketeer or member of NSYNC. I thought of a 6’4”, slightly muscular man, who probably weighed 195, with a hairy chest, standing there in his underwear. But that’s because of my mom! Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The Palmer in this movie was also an athlete, of much less stature. He was the star quarterback of the high school football team who got a full ride to LSU, before a 12-year stint in prison for attempted murder. Luckily for him, he has the best grandmother on the planet — June Squibb. Who doesn’t adore seeing her on screen? She takes him in, and from the start of their interactions, we realize this movie is going to be better than the usual pictures of this ilk. She sometimes gives him tough love, or makes him go to church with her. She’s also encouraging when it comes to his job search, but nothing is ever schmaltzy.

Juno Tempo, who I loved so much in Afternoon Delight eight years ago, plays a wild child living in a trailer on their property. She often disappears for days on end, and her young son is taken care of by grandma Vivian (Squibb).

Now that Eddie Palmer is back in this small Louisiana town, he has no problem hanging out with his old friends. Even the one that became a cop. He talks his way into a job as a janitor at the local school, which is helped by the fact that the principal knows grandma from church. No, no…this isn’t a faith based film; after all, the crazy mom is asked by the bartender what she wants and she snaps, “My nails done and my ass waxed! What do you think I want? A drink!”

Sam, the boy who has this trainwreck as his mom, takes a liking to Palmer; even though Palmer would rather smoke and drink. Yet he sees this kid being picked on, for always playing with dolls, or dancing with the girls in the playground. They slowly start to bond.

Sam is played by Ryder Allen, and it’s the kind of cuteness and depth we had with the child in Jerry Maguire. He’s a joy to watch.

The supporting characters are all solid and not overly written. Alisha Wainwright (the woman who was holding Timberlake’s hand at a restaurant at one time) is perfect as the concerned teacher that takes a liking to Palmer. And it made me think of the teacher Jenny Slate played in Gifted (Chris Evans), which wasn’t nearly as good as this.

There’s the head custodian (Lance E. Nichols), who gets Palmer the job, but isn’t too fond of the crowd he hangs out with. He’s spot on.

Maybe the women will watch for Timberlake, but they’ll leave loving young Ryder Allen.

Check this out on Apple TV+.

3 stars out of 5.