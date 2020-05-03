No Bull — A Conversation With Director Annie Silverstein

I’m guessing most of you didn’t watch the movie “Bull” this weekend, despite the fact that I gave it four stars. Well, don’t ever complain to me that you can’t find good movies, or that I don’t ever like any movies. I gave you a good one, and y’all ignored me.

Anyway, I was lucky enough to interview the incredible talent that made that movie — writer/director Annie Silverstein. (my original review is here: https://fox5sandiego.com/entertainment/at-the-movies-blog/bull/ )

Silverstein graduated from Macalester College, then went to the University of Texas where she got an MFA in Film Production. In 2014, her short film “Skunk” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival — Cinefondation, and won the 1st place jury award. She was soon named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “New Faces of Indie Film.”

She had a few shorts run at SXSW, and her first full length feature was going to make a big splash at the festival. Then Covid-19 hit, the festival was cancelled, and her movie, Bull, is going to be released on VOD.

When Silverstein called, I spent a few minutes gushing over her film, before telling her she better be writing some screenplays during quarantine. I had read something about “The Great Madness” and it sounded like such an interesting story.

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: First of all, I’d love to finish that documentary, but haven’t found the funds to do so. It’s hard in documentaries to get funding, when it’s not social issue based. It’s more of a character study. In regards to screenwriting, I am, but I have a 3 ½ year old. It’s not like after this quarantine I’m going to have three scripts. I am staying up late to write sometimes.

JOSH BOARD: You used a lot of hand-held cameras in this. That worked well with the bull rides. How dangerous is that, and were you in there with the bulls?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: We never had our cameraman inside the arena. We just did a lot of shots, and had three cameras. It could get crazy, and we didn’t know what was going to happen with each bull ride. We developed a method on how to best capture those scenes, and we were capturing the action that we could. Essentially, what we would do is have our stunt double, JW Rogers, for Rob Morgan. He was the first bullfighter we met when researching and he became our consultant. He would fight bulls and we’d shoot him and in between the rides when the bull would go back into the catch pen. Rob would run onto the dirt with our DP and we’d film. I wouldn’t even go onto the dirt. I was just on the side with a monitor. We’d get a few bits and pieces of what just happened. Sometimes that was just him running in circles.

JOSH BOARD: That sounds like an editing nightmare.

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: Yeah, it was.

JOSH BOARD: What was the name of the stunt double?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: We had two. JW Rogers was the first one we worked with, but also Jamon Turner.

JOSH BOARD: Perfect name! It was already on the shirts [the character Rob Morgan plays is named Abe Turner, and you can see his name on the back of the shirt when he’s fighting bulls].

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: (laughs) We already had that character name, but when he saw it on the shirts he asked if he could keep one.

JOSH BOARD: Since you’ve done documentaries, will all your features have a documentary type of feel, or will you gravitate more towards traditional style features?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: For me, it depends on what the project is. For this kind of story, it’s so rooted in the world of bullfighting and used a lot of nonprofessional actors in the rodeo community. They all helped us bring this story to life. I wanted a natural feel and it felt to me like it really fit the story and approach. I didn’t want to be worrying the non-actors in the film so much about hitting their mark. I thought there would be more fluidity with all the bull riding stuff. That was so out of our control and we could be really flexible. For a different story, I’d take a different approach.

JOSH BOARD: You got a lot of exciting shots. Did you feel lucky catching some of those on film?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: We researched for a year or two, going to rodeos on the weekend to watch them and writing the script [she co-wrote with her husband Johnny McAllister]. We had a baby during that time, and there was a long gestation period for this project. Crazy stuff always happens, because it’s crazy. What we’re hoping for is…we didn’t want someone to get hurt or whatever, but we wondered, will it be something that happens. Some rides went smoothly and some got dicey, as they typically do. The thing about it is never quite knowing what is going to happen. As a director, I might rewrite or pivot, based on what happened.

.JOSH BOARD: If you spent years researching, it must have been frustrating when a movie like The Rider comes out, which is similar, and also used non-actors.

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: Certainly. As a filmmaker and being focused on a particular story for several years and being in that particular world, you’re like…oh man! I hope there will still be room for this. That would happen in documentaries or fiction. I purposely didn’t watch The Rider because I didn’t want to get swept up in that box. I still very much wanted to tell this story and I think Chloe Zhao is super talented. It also speaks to the fact that we took a similar approach. I never actually met her. I’m sure we’d have a lot to talk about. We were both interested in re-examining the Western. I was doing work in film school, working with Native American teenagers for years, and it’s interesting. It’s how the universe works.

[Silverstein co-founded Longhouse Media, a non-profit indigenous media arts organization in partnership with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community; the “Native Lens” program teaches filmmaking to native youth in rural and urban settings].

JOSH BOARD: One of the things I loved about your movie is it didn’t have the usual tropes. It’s not like Abe goes out of his way to help the girl out. In other movies, he’d lecture her for five minutes and then they’d be best friends, and he’d help her win the big bull riding competition at the end. It was so refreshing to watch characters that felt like how they’d act in real life, and not some NYC student in a screenwriting class writing in a way people don’t act in real life. Did you make a conscious decision to write this way or…

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: I think for this project it was a conscious decision and drawing a lot on my experiences as a youth worker prior to going to film school, and thinking about what people would do in these situations.

JOSH BOARD: My friends give me a hard time because they’ll ask me about a certain movie and I tell them it’s bad, and they think I don’t like anything. And now you make this movie I’d love to recommend that people go see, and Covid-19 means it’s not going to be in theatres. It’s got to be really frustrating for you, with your first movie, that friends and family can’t see in theatres. Especially with South by Southwest being cancelled, which would have been the perfect place to premiere it. How upset were you by that?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: We were really disappointed. We were very excited about South by Southwest. The whole community from Houston that helped us bring it to life…it would have been the first time they were going to see it. There was going to be a whole trail ride with horses, to lead us up to the screening. It would have been a nice way to honor the work of the community and no way we could have made this type of film without their collaboration. We’re very grateful at this point to show it with a wide audience on Video on Demand. These are really tough times.

JOSH BOARD: Well, on a positive note, the Oscars just announced movies can be up for awards, even if they’re not shown in theatres this year. I’ll be rooting for you to get a “best original screenplay” nomination. I’d love to see Morgan get a nomination but…that will be tough for a smaller picture like this. How did he get involved with the movie?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: Right after I saw him [in a movie], I sent the script to his agent. I knew he could bring the character to life. We went to New York and met with him, and then he came down to Houston a couple of times to spend time with the bull fighting consultants and go to rodeos. They worked with him on a few moves. At one point they were chasing him around with a wheelbarrow.

JOSH BOARD: I love a good film score, but so often, I end up complaining that the score was manipulative and the strings well up loudly. It’s annoying. It was refreshing that you had minimal use of music. Why did you decide to go the direction you did with the music?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: It was a conscious decision. It felt like, again, based on the feel of the film and the naturalism. We really didn’t want to push people’s emotions with a manipulative score. We wanted it to feel natural, and it wouldn’t for this kind of movie. We were very particular where and when we used it. It was similar to my last short film Skunk. William Ryan Fritch did a wonderful score; beautiful stripped compositions that didn’t feel like they popped the viewer out of that world.

JOSH BOARD: Speaking of Skunk, what is with you having dogs going up to dead animals in your movies? One went up to a skunk in Skunk, and Bull started off with a dog going up to a dead chicken!

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: (laughs) This is my first feature script after Skunk and I think it’s more about it being a writing tool in a certain sense. I wrote that short and co-wrote this feature with my husband. It was a place to start. I liked opening the story that way, and was curious as to doing that again. Bull takes a different path, but when I began writing, there were certain things from Skunk that I was still interested in investigating, and…an image and seeing where it goes, and what if we add this, and we start to meet these people…

JOSH BOARD: How did you find that girl [Amber Havard]? She was perfect. And I’m guessing it’s not like some big production where they auditioned a thousand different kids.

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: We had two great casting directors in Austin and we did a huge search and still auditioned lots of kids that hadn’t had experience. We thought that worked better for the character. We still saw a thousand girls and tapes. We scouted malls, skateparks, all over. Amber Havard was at a middle school in Texas. She probably thought it was bizarre, but we called her out of her lunch period to do a short interview and she was asked questions on an iPhone. Things like ‘who’s your best friend?’ and ‘what do you like to do after school?’ The casting director thought she was pressing stop, but that’s when she pressed ‘record’. So all I saw was her sitting there, listening to Vickie wrap it up, saying that the director will call you if she’s interested. There was about seven seconds of her just listening, and it was so dynamic. I wondered what was going on in her head. Her eyes were darting about, extremely active. There was some fire in there, ya know. I was just really moved at how she listened and was containing so much inside and you see it in these little cracks. I was impressed by her and we worked for months with her before offering her the role. I quickly found that she was it, because she has such a commitment to living inside a fictional circumstance and can access emotions from her life and could be vulnerable…and also wasn’t self conscious. It was just clear really quickly. It was so much work and if you haven’t acted before. It’s not just ‘yeah, i want to be a star’ but several months getting to know each other. It was a long shoot in the summer in Houston, hot and uncomfortable, and she turned out amazing. She found her calling. She hadn’t connected with other activities at school or really taken to anything, and she loved acting. On days off when I talked to her, she’d say ‘I’m bored. When can we start shooting again?’

JOSH BOARD: One thing I want to bring up about a scene with Amber. It reminded me of the Stephen King movie Dolores Claiborne. Did you ever see that?

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: No.

JOSH BOARD: Well, Kathy Bates plays Claiborne and her daughter is Jennifer Jason Leigh. She has flashbacks, and remembers that her dad — played by David Strathairn — molested her. The girl playing her was probably 10-years-old. And Amber, being 15 at the time, in a similar scene…how do you film that? It just seems so odd to me. Don’t get me wrong, I think the scene works in the movie, it’s powerful, and needs to be in there. I just don’t know how you go about filming that or what you’re saying to them about it.

ANNIE SILVERSTEIN: It’s about getting in a safe space. And before offering the role, they have to understand what is going to happen in that scene and the parents have to understand. We figure it out as a team. It can be really awkward. First of all, we talk about how this might happen, as a teenager being in a situation where a hook-up just sort of started. I tell them about my teenage years. Working with material like this and talking about how it related to real life. Then it’s clear why the scene exists and it becomes more about…we’re actors here, and this is important and feels realistic. These things really happen and we can be somewhat empowering when we’re all working on representing something together and how we achieve it. I asked them if they wanted to rehearse it, and they said ‘No!!’ Okay, so…we won’t rehearse it. I wanted to make them comfortable. The boy in that scene, he wanted to wear five pairs of underwear and have a blanket. We had to figure out the mechanics of it. That’s how it should be approached, even if you’re working with adults doing a romantic scene. They might not be that comfortable.

JOSH BOARD: That’s true. Thanks so much for your time and thanks for giving us a great movie.