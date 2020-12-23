News of the World

This is the second Tom Hanks movie that’s been released since the theatres have closed. And this is one that was probably better to see at home than a darkened movie theatre with reclining seats. A few times I would have surely fallen asleep.

Director Paul Greengrass (and high tides) grabbed his star from Captain Phillips, and since neither had made a Western, that’s the route they went. It’s just a shame that so much of the story was predictable. Including the character Hanks plays — Captain Kyle Kidd. And I cringed every time he’d introduce himself to someone. “I’m Kidd. Captain Kidd.” It sounded like a breakfast cereal, or kids television show host. But that was the name of the protagonist of the Paulette Jiles novel.

It’s right after the Civil War, 1870 in North Texas, and Kidd has a job I never knew existed. He would give live readings of various newspapers to the townsfolk who couldn’t read or didn’t get news from other states; or were just starving for some kind of live event for a few cents (with the quarantine now, I could see myself paying somebody to read me my Union-Tribune each morning).

As Kidd heads to his next town, he comes across an overturned wagon. The driver is hanging from a nearby tree. There’s a scared blonde girl, who speaks the Kiowa language (which Kidd doesn’t know, but recognizes). Kidd immediately takes the bounty from the wagon, and steals the deerskins the girl is wearing so he can sell them in the next one-horse town. Oh come on, I’m joshing. This is Tom Hanks. What do you think he did? That’s right, he took this girl to reunite with her family. And Native Americans might attack, shady cowboys might ask “How much for the little girl?” (wait, wasn’t that a John Belushi line?)

Johanna (Helena Zengel of System Crasher) is obviously wary of what’s going on, and this kid isn’t making things easy for Kidd. At the town of Red River, nobody seems interested in helping the girl find her way home. It’s off to the aunt and uncle’s cabin in the town of Castroville, which is 400 miles away. Along with the Native Americans, he’s going to have to contend with secessionists and a tyrannical businessman (Thomas Francis Murphy) cruelly running a small town. How do you think the news reading is going to go there?

It would not be so bad that you can feel the beats coming in this story, if it were a bit more interesting. For example, I was just talking with an actor about how much we both loved Unforgiven (Clint Eastwood). And we all knew he’d win the shoot-out at the end, but it didn’t make things any less intense. If the Kidd’s journey was a bit more intriguing, with not so many repetitive scenes, I would have been fine with all this.

There’s an interesting scene when Kidd leaves Johanna with friends (Ray McKinnon and Mare Winningham, they feel like an authentic couple for the time). I was also moved by Kidd’s return to his small town.

The cinematography here is outstanding; from the stunning vistas and prairies, to the shoot-outs around a wagon and some boulders. The always reliable James Newton Howard (The Sixth Sense, The Dark Knight, The Fugitive, etc.) helps things along with a lovely score.

It’s strange how when I watch a movie now, I can think of so many other things in my 50 years of life. Hanks starting this film off in front of a crowd, made me think of his horrible movie Punchline, where he plays a stand-up comedian. When he takes the girl with him, I thought of Daniel Day-Lewis taking an orphan boy with him in There Will Be Blood. And the title of the movie, reminded me of the first Queen album I bought when I was 12-years-old — News of the World. But I digress.

Certainly the commercials for this movie make it look a lot more exciting than it is, but you’ll be satisfied with it. And the distrust some of these Western folk had for the news they were hearing…rings a bit true today.

While I preferred the much better, similar story, in the John Wayne movie The Searchers…if you’re searching for something to watch during lockdown and love Tom Hanks — this is the movie for you. If you want to find one of only four John Wayne movies I like, seek out The Searchers.

2 ½ stars out of 5.