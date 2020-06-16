It’s really a shame this movie didn’t work. The real story is fascinating.

Boogie Nights is one of the best movies ever made, and it was based on a terrific story Mike Sager wrote about John Holmes. Mope wants to be a Boogie Nights film about a couple of buddies that tried to make it in the porn industry. A “mope” is someone trying to make it in the business, that usually get shi**y jobs (pun intended). Now, an extra on the set of a big budget picture will be thrilled to get free food at craft services to go with their meager pay. A mope…usually cleans up on the set, and does other janitorial duties. Yeah, it’s not always Mark Walhberg, Burt Reynolds, and Roller Girl. This is probably a better depiction of the depravity of the porn industry.

The opening scene of this movie (which isn’t rated, but would have gotten an NC-17) was enough to turn my wife off. She was so disgusted she went into another room.

Two mopes are involved, with about 25 other guys, in a scene with an “actress.” An Asian ‘actor’, Tom Dong (Kelly Sry), gives words of encouragement to African-American ‘actor’– Steve Driver (which would totally be my name if I were a pro golfer). The scene is punctuated by the use of “Ride of the Valkyries” — which makes this the second movie in two days that I’ve seen use this Wagner piece (Spike Lee’s film was the other).

When the two discuss what porn movies they like most, it’s poorly written. It’s meant to garner laughs, but it’s low hanging fruit. I don’t really buy two guys sitting in a van saying, “Do you like the ‘hedgehog’?”

“Ron Jeremy? Well, not the actor, but as a director.”

They’re laughing and high fiving, as if they’re in Step Brothers, and can now be best friends.

They meet a director on the set, who says racist and insulting things to them. Another scene I don’t buy. But, the two decide they could become the “Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker” of porn (the director does a bad Chris Tucker line impersonating him).

These guys don’t realize how pathetic and untalented they are (I use the word “talent” loosely here). And that’s the perfect premise for a film. Who doesn’t enjoy watching the misfit Milton in Office Space, or the characters in Napoleon Dynamite trudge through life not realizing how pathetic they are? Yet when they’re not written well, it’s painful to watch (I’m thinking of Mark Wahlberg not in Boogie Nights, but in Pain & Gain).

So a porn director (Brian Husky, his real name, not a porn name) starts using these guys to do scenes like…having a cheerleader kick them in the testicles. What I couldn’t figure out about that is…why did she actually kick them? Couldn’t that have been done with camera tricks? I’m sure the porn industry does some editing and camera tricks in other ways. Surely you wouldn’t need a mope to really…uh…take a shot to the crotch. Especially since they’re trying to make it in that industry. That’s a part of the body you should keep in good working condition. But I digress.

Tom quit his IT job that paid him six figures (I Googled all this, and the bizarre story of these two guys is true). That seems crazy. If you have a well-paying job, but yearn to do something you love…it seems like being a singer, stand-up comedian, or porn actor…could all be attempted when you’re done with your 9 to 5 day job.

A porn producer named Rocket (David Arquette) decides to take a chance on these guys, and gives them things to do that aren’t the most PC. I’m guessing if the graphic sex scenes didn’t keep you away, the racial stereotypes probably won’t offend you, either.

I thought of the movie Step Brothers again when we meet Steve’s parents (Peggy Dunne, Clayton Royner). He naively thinks they’ll invest, so these guys could start their own company.

If only Prestige Worldwide were there to help. After all, black leather gloves could come in handy with some of the things they’re asked to do.

Later in the movie, it started to remind me of the disappointing Werner Herzog picture (filmed in San Diego) My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done (Michael Shannon, Willem Dafoe). Not just the low budget look of it, but even the death by sword (that’s not really a spoiler alert, because you don’t know who is going to die from the sword; or if I’m not just making another innuendo)

Director/co-writer Lucas Heyne doesn’t do well with the pacing, or making this story interesting (especially since the real story is fascinating). It’s almost like Heyne often times went for shock value. And that’s the same reason I always thought Howard Stern was so overrated. The amount of times he says something interesting or funny, pale in comparison to the amounts of times he just says stuff to shock us. I don’t want that in a radio host, or in a movie. In both cases, I’d rather an interesting story be told.

You’d do better to Google and read the story of Steve Driver and Tom Dong (which is a much better name than Dirk Diggler). It’ll save you an hour and a half and be much more interesting.

1 star out of 5.