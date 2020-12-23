I wouldn’t mind seeing Steven Yeun (Burning) get nominated for “best actor” for his performance here. And boy did I love the two kids in this. Yet for all the buzz this movie is getting (and a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating), well…this is just a small story that doesn’t warrant all the hype critics are giving it. Now I can get behind small, pleasant pictures. The first one that pops to mind as an example would be Ulee’s Gold with Peter Fonda. I loved it.

Jacob (Yeun) isn’t a beekeeper, but a wannabe farmer. He and his wife have a thankless job as “chicken sexers” (separating the male from female chicks). And I get his wife Monica (Yeri Han) not being thrilled when she sees the new house. It’s on wheels. Yet it’s big, and he’s got an awful lot of lush grassy fields around him, and it’s a secluded and rather beautiful area. It’s not like they’re cramped into a small double-wide. Although they will be a bit more cramped when her mom comes to live with them. More on that later.

It’s the Reagan era ‘80s, with this Korean family moving from California to the Midwest to make money farming. The story is based on writer/director Lee Isaac Chung’s childhood on a farm in Arkansas.

It’s a pleasant surprise to not have the usual tropes. There aren’t evil rednecks giving them a hard time, or the usual immigrant dramas we’ve seen on screen so often. The biggest threat to this family seems to be the fighting between the couple. Monica doesn’t feel he’s taking care of them the way he should, and she’s left everything behind for them to start this new venture. He’s blowing money on water and crops, and she can’t even find a Korean church she can attend. To make matters worse, their young son (Alan Kim, who is adorable) has a heart murmur and the new home is an hour from the closest hospital.

Yeun’s acting has such subtle moments of insecurity, vulnerability, and flashes of the male dominated masculinity that we might expect from an immigrant.

When grandma Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung) arrives, the boy has to share his bedroom with her. It’s great watching him get angrier about the situation (so much better than the awful War With Grandpa earlier this year). She calls him cute, while pinching his cheeks. He snidely corrects her pouting, “I’m good looking, not cute!”

She makes him drink this gross potion, that’s supposed to be healthy, to ‘treat’ his heart murmur. He hates it. And so when she asks for a glass of Mountain Dew (they think it’s water from the mountains), he instead pees in her cup. And what he does to avoid getting a whipping for that…is priceless.

The movie has a bit more whimsy once she enters the picture, and it’s nice to see the boy and grandmother start to bond. He gets over her “smell” and the fact that she can’t bake cookies, like grandmothers ‘are supposed to’.

There’s a wacky worker on their farm (Will Patton) who’s rather religious. His character should have been reigned in a bit more by the screenwriter.

It’s refreshing that they didn’t give us the requisite happy ending, but it does lean towards a positive note.

Overall, this is a movie that critics go ga-ga over, and people that watch it wonder why. My wife and I certainly don’t feel we wasted our time with this family. The cinematography, acting, and two cute kids really helped with that. There’s just not a lot here.

2 ½ stars out of 5.