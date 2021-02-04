Malcolm & Marie

I was really worried about this movie, hearing that it was made during the pandemic, filmed entirely in one house. About 15 minutes in I said to my wife, “If the rest of the movie is this well written, this is easily going to be one of the best movies of the year.”

Thankfully, it was.

It’s amazing to watch as a couple has a slight disagreement, that escalates into a huge blow out, and back to a rational conversation, right back into a big fight again. And it all feels so organic, and not like it’s scripted. Often times when you get angry monologues, they don’t feel authentic (one of my beefs with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). It’s a testament to what kind of filmmaker the writer, producer, director, and son of legendary Barry Levinson, is going to be. Hats off to Sam Levinson (Euphoria).

Perhaps the only thing I found wrong with this movie, is Levinson casting his star from Euphoria, Zendaya. It has nothing to do with her acting. She does a great job with this role and it’s a great showcase for her. The problem is she just looked too young. Now, the character is supposed to be a 20-year-old model and former drug addict, but…she looks like she’s 15.

This film could have been a total disaster. It’s filmed in black-and-white, and these two-handers often come across like productions that would work better on the stage. There’s also a lot of dialogue that I found brilliant, but perhaps only cinephiles will appreciate the deep dive they make into filmmaking, films, and directors. Some also might be exhausted by the constant bickering, but it was fascinating. That’s because you find yourself agreeing with one character one moment, and then the other character the next. It’s always nice when characters have smart arguments on screen.

One of my pet peeves is actors who have kids who become actors. Yet there hasn’t been a single movie in which I’ve seen John David Washington (Denzel’s kid) where he wasn’t terrific. And this is easily his best role yet. The enthusiasm his character has for his movie which just premiered, and the accolades he got for it…to his anger at his muse, while he scarfs down the mac and cheese she just made for him at 1 a.m. And why is he angry at her? Because she seems a bit more miffed about him not thanking her at the premiere then the fact that it was such a great film. That leads to many other things they’re both mad about, but to divulge what those arguments are about, is something other critics are surely going to do in their reviews. I consider them spoilers.

The characters fight while pacing around the island in the kitchen of this huge house in Malibu the studio has put them up in. Sometimes they end up in the bathroom (There are two times Zendaya is on the toilet, and another when she takes a bath). A few times they make it onto the patio for cigarettes or drinks. About halfway through the film, I started to wonder how the camera was able to follow them around so well, without doing the jerky hand-held cameras that filmmakers always annoy me with.

It’s interesting to hear a filmmaker (well, he’s a fictional one, but still) discuss why he cast certain people in his movie. You start to ponder just who writes screenplays, when oftentimes, directors’ names are also listed as screenwriters (there was something similar with Candice Bergen complaining about Meryl Streep’s author character taking from her life in the recent Let Them Just Talk). There’s a terrific rant about critics. It was nice the L.A. Times was mentioned, as their film critics are awful (a perfect example is, their main critic gave this movie a bad review, and he also disliked the amazing Green Book. He also liked the horrible film The Last Black Man in San Francisco last year, and he didn’t like this; but…well, now I’m starting to sound like Malcolm). And as a movie critic, I loved hearing this filmmaker complain about critics that make things political or “woke” when…perhaps the filmmaker just wanted to make a movie about drug addiction that didn’t have any other hidden agendas (which is the argument I had with many critics who disliked Green Book for political reasons).And while Malcolm goes on these rants that almost had me pumping my fist in solidarity with his anger, Marie quickly makes me realize he’s also a bit of a jerk and a narcissist.

There wasn’t one moment of dialogue in this that didn’t excite me. There were also some humorous moments. Malcolm going on about the talents of Billy Wilder, Elaine May, John Singleton, William Wyler, and Barry Jenkins…and then talk of him making a Lego movie and what that would look like. And it’s funny that I read an African-American critic who didn’t like this movie, comment that a black man wouldn’t be talking about these directors that only “old white guys like.” Well, I wonder what they think about the story I just read in the L.A. Times with Radha Blank (The Forty-Year Old Version). She’s African-American, and says she’s a cinephile that is influenced by directors Bill Gunn, Christopher Guest, John Cassavetes, Kathleen Collins, and Billy Wilder.

There were a few times I started to think maybe a few of the monologues were over-long, but then I thought of something Siskel & Ebert said on their show while reviewing a movie. One of them loved a film and the other liked it but said it was too long. The other replied, “How can anything be too long if you enjoy spending time with these characters?”

And I agree with that, which made me immediately take back my thought on ANYTHING in this movie being too long (the whole film was just over two hours).

It’s also refreshing that when I thought of other films, it didn’t distract me or think they were being lifted from anything.

When Malcolm is trying to get romantic and Marie is having none of it, I thought of a scene from Blue Valentine, with Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in the shower. Another time, I thought of Black Bear (Aubrey Plaza), but that was just because I wished Black Bear was written a bit more like this; especially since they had two different stories dealing with the art of filmmaking. Another time I thought of the conversations in My Dinner With Andre, a movie that was interesting, but not nearly as much as critics have praised it for over the years.

I’m guessing the movie most critics will compare this with is Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The film also had a great score (Labrinth) and songs (one song has lyrics that express exactly how Marie is feeling, and she plays it for that very reason).

Let’s hope if Washington wins the Oscar for this role, he doesn’t forget to thank the love of his life, while thanking the gaffer on the movie, or the usher who worked at the movie theatre he went to when he was 13.

You won’t see a better movie about filmmaking this year, or the next. It’s early in 2021, but it’s my favorite movie of the year so far. It will easily make my Top 10 list in 11 months.

4 ½ stars out of 5.