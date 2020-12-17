Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Watching Chadwick Boseman in his last performance was just heartbreaking. Partly because he was terrific, playing Levee, an enthusiastic trumpet player who can’t wait to take the world by storm. He is just cocky, and naive, enough to think he can butt heads with Ma Rainey about her song arrangements. He has pain in his soul, ambition in his heart, and I just kept thinking…what kind of pain must he have as he’s doing these long monologues, when in real life he’s suffering from colon cancer?

Viola Davis, one of the top five actresses working today, was good. But what I liked more were the vocals she was lip-synching, provided by Maxayn Lewis. Fun fact: Lewis started her career in the ‘60s with Ike and Tina Turner as one of the Ikettes. She sounded amazing in this, and if there’s a soundtrack for this film, I’m getting it. You may also recognize the name of the guy who provided the score — Branford Marsalis.

The film starts with two kids running in the woods at night. You hear dogs barking, and assume it’s slaves making an escape. Nope, just young music fans who are going to see Ma Rainey perform in a tent. It was such a strong opening, and made everything else in the film so much more disappointing. I would have preferred a biopic that told me more about the “Queen of the Blues,” since I know little about her, and she has terrific songs. It’s understandable when filmmakers want to do something other than a traditional biopic. The Mr. Rogers movie dealt more with a writer doing a story on him. The Brian Wilson movie spent a lot of time in the studio making Pet Sounds (the only segments of that film that worked). Yet this is all a fictional account of Rainey being in the studio in 1927, and being difficult. We see the band rehearsing and bickering. And as they discussed their craft, past grievances, different generations, and artistic differences…it was mildly interesting. Yet the writing for all this was rather weak. And I felt the same way about August Wilson’s other play, Fences, that was also produced by Denzel Washington. Perhaps these play better on the stage, but even so, the monologues just don’t pack the punch they should with the exception of a gripping story that Chadwick Boseman’s character tells about his mother.

Davis won the Oscar for Wilson’s Fences, and she’ll surely get nominated for this. I’m guessing the Academy will posthumously give the Best Actor award to Boseman for this role. It will be the first time since Heather Ledger predictably got it for playing the Joker.

One of the weird things with this story is that Rainey was being such a jerk to the producer and owner of the record label while she was in the studio. She insisted on having her nephew do voice-over on the record, and he stuttered. Then she insisted he get paid. She insisted on having a cold Coca-Cola, or she wouldn’t record. It’s one thing if they were trying to screw her on pay or royalties they had previously agreed to, and she’s getting them back. But she comes across as such a diva, you end up rooting for the record label! And in 1927, would an African-American, openingly lesbian woman, have this much pull?

The era was recreated brilliantly, and there was some nice camera work from Tobias A. Schliessler (Dreamgirls). There were great costumes and production design. Yet after the opening, seeing Ma Rainey perform, I wished it would have been more elaborate concert footage. Because of the name Ma, I thought about how terrific it was watching Queen Latifah play Mama Morton in Chicago, and wanted some concert footage like that.

2 ½ stars out of 5.