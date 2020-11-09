Let Him Go

This is only the second movie I’ve seen at the theatres since everything was shut down. I was sent a screener to watch on my computer, but I got around to it after the link expired. It turns out, that was in my favor, as seeing the beautiful Northwestern mountains and vistas was just lovely on the big screen at the Reading Town Square (one of a handful of theatres you can catch it in town).

This is one of those “modern day Westerns” and it’s brilliantly cast. Kevin Costner and Diane Lane play a couple in their early ‘60s, living in the early 60s. Their son is rocking out to Buddy Holly on the radio with his new baby and wife. He dies in a horse accident (not a spoiler alert, as this happens before the opening credits, and needs to be told to explain the premise).

Three years later, we see George (Kevin Costner) and Margaret (Diane Lane) still grieving at their Montana ranch. They attend the wedding of their daughter-in-law Lorna (Kayli Carter) to Donnie (Will Brittain). It’s understandable that they’d be bothered by that, but when Margaret (who is no longer working with horses) sees him hit her and the boy outside an ice cream parlor, she’s furious. The plot thickens when she brings a cake to their small apartment, only to find out they split to go back to North Dakota, where his Weboy clan lives. George, a retired sheriff, tries to talk her out of going to look for them. But she’s determined, and so he reluctantly joins her.

Watching these two together is a joy. They have great chemistry, and the way they smile at each other or exchange knowing glances, is perfect. It’s the type of chemistry I wish they could’ve captured in the John Lithgow/Blythe Danner movie The Tomorrow Man last year.

When George goes into a store to buy some whiskey, he comments on not wanting a lecture. It was also refreshing to have that subtle approach to letting the audience know there’s obviously some past problem he’s had with the fire water. Yet there were so many other times we needed more character development. Especially once we meet the Weboy clan. They’re so feared that the local police know who they are. Even a young Native American living on his own knows of their bad deeds. Yet we never find out much about what they’ve done, or do. The most we ever find out is that they all live in a huge house that looks haunted, and they enjoy Sunday dinner. And the famous “pork chop scene” you’ll be hearing a lot about — is both brilliant and frustrating. It ratchets up a bit of tension, as British actress Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) is great as the matriarch. Yet that scene, and so many others, needed better dialogue. Now, that being said, Manville is sure to get an Oscar nomination for this performance. But for my money, I loved watching Jeffrey Donovan as Bill Weboy. He played that jerk Vance in the romantic comedy Hitch (Will Smith). In this, he has these goofy smiles and facial expressions that stole the movie. There’s something about menacing characters that smile and seem jubilant, that just makes them that much more sinister.

But back to Blanche (Manville). That character would have been so much more interesting if we hadn’t seen this type of character before. Jacki Weaver played a similar character in Animal Kingdom (and got an Oscar nomination). Margo Martindale played one a few years ago, and a few others come to mind. That doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy listening to Blanche talk about how she runs things in her family, while blowing her cigarette smoke on the pork chops she is serving.

The movie reminded me at times of Winter’s Bone, but Winter’s Bone never went off the rails in the 3rd act the way this one does. It went from being an interesting slow burn, to a revenge story between the dueling grannies. Yet just because it’s two grandmothers going to battle, it’s no less intense than watching any Western with macho men shooting at each other.

Diane Lane will get praise for her performance and it is solid. The problem lies in the fact that she makes decision after decision that makes no sense. For example, Bill Weboy (Donovan) offers to drive the couple to their house so she can see their grandkid. He suggests she drive in the car with him, while the husband follows along in his car. George tells her she can drive the car, and he’ll go ride with Bill. Nope. She’s having none of it. She hops in the car with a guy they know is dangerous. My wife even leaned into me and said, “You’re going to say she deserved all this because she made that choice.”

Director Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone) wrote the screenplay based on Larry Watson’s 2013 novel, and could have used a bit more nuance. Some of the dialogue was also a bit clunky and could have used some help. A few of the hillbilly thugs were a bit over-the-top, too.

And someone needs to explain something to me. When a horse has to be put down in a film, with the cowboy putting a gun to its head — it’s always emotional to watch. Yet I always wonder why the child has to be standing there. Let the kid say his goodbye to the stallion, take him into town, and let the father do what he has to do.

All that being said, it was worth catching at the theatres. Well, my wife didn’t think so. She thought the violence was too much. And when we left the theatres and saw the movie poster for the new Liam Neeson movie, where he’s holding a gun, she said “Now that’s a guy I would’ve trusted more to get that grandchild back.”

Well, he does have a more refined set of skills in that regard. And I bet he would’ve scarfed down a pork chop or two before dispatching those thugs.

2 ½ stars out of 5.