This is one of those times of the year that’s frustrating for movie critics. No, I’m not talking about the movie theatres being closed because of Covid. December is always dicey, because we are given a lot of DVDs and screener links from the studios, to watch various films so we can vote for their various actors for different awards. And sometimes these movies don’t even come out for another few months. In the case of this movie, I think it quietly came out last month, but I forgot to write about it. Mostly because it was rather forgettable, which is a shame, because it had some interesting things going on.

It deals with the life of alcoholic poet Dylan Thomas. It’s crazy to think how many more people know the person who took his name from Dylan Thomas (that would be Bob Dylan) than the actual poet himself.

A lot of movies recently have dealt with a famous person’s last year of life (my favorite was the underrated Annette Bening movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool). This story deals with the Welsh poet’s last days in 1953. And since he’s a suicidal drunk, who pontificates with depressive missives…it probably won’t be for everyone. The first few times he’s holding court in a bar, I was intrigued. But a little of that goes a long way. Early on, the whole affair just feels pretentious, despite being shot very well (in black-and-white). Had this been a better picture, Rhys Ifans might have been considered for an Oscar nomination.

It was interesting to watch his poetry readings, with cigarette in hand, and the theatrics he brings to his words.

It was mildly amusing to see Vassar coed Penny (Zosia Mamet, the daughter of David Mamet and Lindsay Crouse), who idolizes him and books him for a speaking engagement. There’s also supporting work from Philip Ettinger, Guy Sprung, Tony Hale, Mike Paterson, and best of all, John Malkovich. He plays Dr. Felton, and has some wry remarks. Dylan has a great response when the good doc tries to get him to stop drinking.

The filmmakers obviously felt they had something deep here, but my wife and I were bored. The whole thing was lugubrious [that’s a word I’ve never used before, but am doing so in honor of Dylan Thomas].

Look, The Doors are my favorite rock band, but even I grew tired of Jim Morrison’s drunken, cryptic poetry.

When Thomas is naming his various drinks in a bar, for the remembrance of stages in his doomed genius/misunderstood artist life, I thought of Stew. He’s the singer/songwriter of the band The Negro Problem, and left the small coffee houses I’d see him perform in, to do a Broadway play (Passing Strange, which Spike Lee ended up filming and releasing). He had a song called “Kingdom of Drink.” Find that (or any of Stew’s work), and skip this movie (which has the same title as about 3 other films, including a Jeremy Irons picture from 20 years ago).

2 stars out of 5.

