I’m usually surprised that so many actors turn to directing and have success. As a huge NBA fan, I’ve always been fascinated by the fact that so many great players were lousy coaches (Magic Johnson, Wes Unseld, Willis Reed, and two Celtic Hall of Fame teammates — Bill Russell and Bob Cousy).

Last month, I was a bit disappointed by Viggo Mortensen’s first effort behind the camera (Falling), and now it’s Robin Wright (Forrest Gump, The Princess Bride, Wonder Woman). She gives us a slow and ponderous take on a grieving woman that is cliched, corny, and unbelievable. Sure, everybody grieves differently, but she didn’t buy this small cabin in the mountains to go and die. She wanted to…live off the land. I guess. Yet she doesn’t know what she’s doing, and because her character (and a friendly stranger who shows up) is underdeveloped, we just don’t care. I can have a lot more leeway when it’s the character in Into the Wild (directed also by a great actor, and Wright’s ex-husband, Sean Penn). Hirsch’s character was at least young and dumb, and wanted to get away, and explore. He didn’t want to eat poisonous berries and die (oh, spoiler alert if you haven’t seen Into the Wild).

And people like to say “everyone grieves differently” but I just don’t understand her grieving. I understood it with the character in Wild (Reese Witherspoon). I enjoyed watching Nicolas Cage with a death wish in Leaving Las Vegas; but it’s important for me to understand the character’s motivation. It’s one of the reasons I wasn’t as fond of Nomadland as everyone else (despite still liking it). Just giving us footage of beautiful, snowy mountains isn’t enough. I don’t need an hour and a half of that. Oh wait, they have a bear trap her into an outhouse and then ruin her cabin. I suppose that’s supposed to give us a bit of drama. Trust me, that’s the only action you get here. There are lots of boring and repetitive scenes.

This was shot in Canada, but is supposed to be Wyoming. And after we watch her trying to chop wood, fend off a bear, and cook food…she is saved from freezing to death by a hunter named Miguel. He brings a friend of his who’s a nurse, and they nurse her back to life.

Demian Bichir had a surprisingly good look for this role, which I didn’t initially think would fit him. But when we’re supposed to think it’s cute that she spies him singing a Tears for Fears song, I rolled my eyes. We need a moratorium on singing scenes for comedic relief on screen.

Of course, these two will bond, and we’ll find out he’s suffered a loss, too. What’s odd is, when we hear about how Edie lost her husband and kid. It was at a concert shooting. When they said the child was 8-years-old, my wife and I both wondered why a kid that young would be at a concert.

The writers of this (Erin Dignam, Jesse Chatham) either don’t know enough about grief to properly write a screenplay on it, or they just thought this minimalist approach was the way to go. It wasn’t. The whole thing felt like a TV movie from 1982. It was only an hour and a half, but it felt like three hours of torture. My wife and I both disliked it, and I can’t imagine you’ll see a more boring film in 2021.

1 star out of 5.