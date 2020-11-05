My friend who always throws great Halloween parties, didn’t have one this year because of Covid. So the wife and I decided to stay home and watch scary movies. I found out she had never seen The Exorcist, so we were all prepared to watch that. Then I got a screening link for Kindred, and figured we should probably watch it since I’d be reviewing it. That proved to be the right decision, as we both enjoyed it, and spent some time talking about it afterwards.

It’s amazing to think this is writer/director Joe Marcantonio’s feature film debut. The creepy vibe feels like a horror movie from the ‘70s, by a seasoned director. At times it was a bit Rosemary’s Baby, other times Get Out (that was mostly the tea).

The story starts with a couple having an uncomfortable visit in the huge manor of Ben’s (Edward Holcroft) mother and step-brother Thomas (Jack Lowden of Fighting With My Family). It was refreshing that nothing was ever brought up about them being interracial. Especially since we know that mum (Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve) is going to probably go medieval on someone. And perhaps some will be disappointed that it’s more of a psychological thriller, void of cheesy jump scares or gore. Perhaps the goriest moment is seeing the results of a horse kicking someone in the head.

What gets Margaret (Shaw) so upset is that her son wants to move to Australia. She gets angrier when they find out on this visit that Charlotte is pregnant. Ben is thrilled by the news. Charlotte…not so much. One of her reasons is because of her mom had perinatal psychosis when she had her.

When Ben dies (no “spoiler alert” needed as it happens early on, and the studios are mentioning this in describing the film), Charlotte stays with the family for a bit. That’s when a lot of weird stuff starts to happen (I certainly won’t spoil just what those things are).

While it can be a bit derivative, you don’t mind. That’s because the performances are so terrific. Especially the bizarre brother who feels like a creeper, the way he stares at Charlotte, and jumps at his stepmom’s every command. His face reminded me of when Dave Foley played the “evil” Hecubus in a Kids in the Hall sketch.

I’ve always been a fan of filmmakers who are smart enough to realize that you can be a bit subtle with character traits. And it’s refreshing here, that Charlotte doesn’t go over-the-top with her hysterics and hallucinations; or mum isn’t this evil woman who jumps out in the middle of the night, or is going to hobble Charlotte like in Misery. The stepbrother is someone we don’t trust, but we never stop thinking that perhaps we’re overthinking his place in this scenario. Maybe he’s just a socially awkward guy who still lives with his mum and does everything she says.

The set pieces (designed by Derek Wallace) are perfect.

The magpies that keep showing up add a nice horror vibe. It’s like The Birds meet Edgar Allan Poe’s Raven. Perhaps she’s not even seeing these birds, but is suffering the same way her mom had.

The film also looks surprisingly well polished. The cinematography (Carlos Catalan) is wonderful. The score adds a nice serenity to the visuals, although sometimes it’s a bit much.

As long as you don’t go into this thinking you’re going to see the scariest movie ever (despite the really cool and creepy movie poster), you’ll get an interesting, more artsy terror that you’ll enjoy.

3 stars out of 5.