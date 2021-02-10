Judas and the Black Messiah

We get a lot more of Fred Hampton’s journey here than in The Trial of the Chicago 7 a few months ago.

Hampton is played by Daniel Kaluuya, who was so great in Get Out and Black Panther. Hell, he was also good in Queen & Slim, despite that being an awful film.

It’s not just Hampton we meet, but William O’Neal, played by LaKeith Stanfield, who was also in Get Out (the third actor in this film from Get Out would be Lil Rel Howery).

Stanfield was in one of my favorite films of 2018 — Sorry To Bother You. I wish he was given more to do in Uncut Gems and Knives Out, as he was stellar in both.

O’Neal steals cars in an interesting way. He has a fake FBI badge, sees a GTO he likes, and goes into the bar and scares everyone until the keys are coughed up. Now, O’Neal can do a few years for the stolen car, and a few years for impersonating an officer…or he can be an informant. The agent who gives him this offer is played by the always reliable Jesse Plemons. His boss is the only casting in this picture I didn’t care for. J. Edgar Hoover is played by Martin Sheen, who looks like Robert Duvall, but sounds like…well…Martin Sheen. And that takes me out of the film during his scenes.

Anyway, O’Neal becomes a plant at the Chicago chapter of the Black Panthers, and gives the info back to the Bureau. You immediately know how this is going to be conflicting for him. There are also a few moments of tension. One involves someone suspecting he’s an undercover cop, and him having to prove he can hotwire a car. These types of scenes have been done on screen before, but when they’re done well (like here), you’re always on the edge of your seat.

Unfortunately, the script is a bit too confusing at times and it loses momentum in parts of the story. Sometimes there’s too much packed in: a romance (Dominique Fishback), speeches, rivals…it just makes me think it’s trying to appeal to the Academy (not that it doesn’t deserve a few nominations).

This is a part of history I knew little about, and it’s rather interesting to learn. In particular, I enjoyed how they depicted all sides of the Blank Panthers especially showing the good they did within communities. Unlike Detroit, which was so fictionalized and became over-the-top; or Blackkklansman, which made up about 75% of the story to make it interesting. This was a very realistic biopic, made in an interesting fashion. I just think you’re probably better off seeing the documentary “The Murder of Fred Hampton,” which I just found out about. I’ll be seeking out.

I didn’t care for the cinematography, but there is a lot to enjoy here. The score was perfect. The costume design by Charlese Antoinette Jones, made me feel like I was back in 1969 (the year of my birth). The period details are spot on. The performances are all Oscar-worthy (aside from Sheen).

The second of five scenes in which Plemons had a cigar, I decided it was time for me to light up an Ashton stick (much to the chagrin of my wife).

I would have just enjoyed a bit more with the Black Panthers and a little less with the FBI. And, I would have liked the film to have flowed a bit better, instead of feeling like a collection of great scenes that didn’t fit as well together as they might. A few of the characters were also a bit one-note.

It’s worth seeing, despite it being a bit over-hyped

3 stars out of 5.