Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

I’ve loved stand-up comedy my entire life. I’ve even written jokes for some big name comedians (Jeff Altman still owes me $100 from something I wrote over 25 years ago). I’m 50-years-old now, and first saw Jerry Seinfeld when I was 15. It was on a TV special and he was a young, up-and-coming stand-up. My family loved him. My parents then went and saw him at The Comedy Store in La Jolla.

I highly recommend the documentary Comedian (2002), which followed him and a young comedian (Orny Adams) who was starting up with Seinfeld’s agent. It’s amazing.

As I sat down to watch this new special, which Seinfeld was reportedly paid $100 million for (which includes another special, as well as the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee show)…I wasn’t expecting much. After his show ended and he took years off, he did some stand-up on Letterman that was solid. Then I saw him do a performance a year after that, and his material was mediocre. It’s kind of like when you see a band from the ‘70s that you loved, and you go to see a reunion tour; the old songs you’re tired of, and the new songs don’t impress you, and they all look so damn old. Well, Seinfeld didn’t look his 65 years. That might have to do with the new hair he has (which he didn’t bring up during his set).

The special starts with a stunt that has Seinfeld jumping out of a helicopter. I wondered how they did it (they show you during the closing credits). It’s funny how Seinfeld goes into a rant about how annoying it is to even go to a show like his. “Who’s got the tickets? Do you have the tickets? Did you get a ticket for them? No, they’re buying their own tickets when they get there!” He adds, “And then when you get to the event you’re going, you’re just concerned about when it will end so you can get home.

That segment, and a few others, reminded me so much of the George Carlin style of observation, but with the trademark Seinfeld crankiness. A few other times I thought of Bill Cosby (not the raping, but the storytelling Cosby), Brian Regan, Letterman, and Larry David.

Those that know Seinfeld, know of his fondness for breakfast cereals. Well, he brought up another breakfast staple he loves — Pop-Tarts. Although it felt like a topic many comedians have tackled, it was still funny.

It was also nice to see him do a bit that I heard him talk about on a talk show, about why he doesn’t like the PC vibe of performing at colleges (it’s a joke that involves him saying he feels like “A gay French king”). And he’s right. The joke is funnier with that line.

It’s interesting how Seinfeld almost did the special in two parts. The first was his observational stuff about the wacky things going on in the world (cell phones, etc), and the second half about his 19 year marriage. Again, you might think that we’ve heard enough on the subject from decades and decades of comedians before him, but he’s funny, original, and topical. He brings up middle-of-the-night fights with his wife about conversations he had her 3 months before, or how air conditioning in cars now has a setting for the passenger, as if you can keep the temperature totally different on two different sides of a car. Because Seinfeld is a car collector, that topic is probably a lot more amusing to him than most.

Listening to Seinfeld rant about restaurants was great; especially since I’ve never been out with anybody that ordered the “special” the waiter told us about.

His bit on the buffet, reminded me of a similar bit he did about gluttony on Letterman during a “comeback” performance.

His segment about eating breakfast in the ‘60s, compared with now (including a brilliant Pop-Tart bit), was off the charts.

When bits start off, you think you’ve heard them before by so many other comedians (cell phones, for example). Yet he always has a fun take on them we haven’t heard before.

As someone who had a stepdad who was a mailman for over 30 years, I especially loved his rant about the post office. It’s especially topical as we hear about the latest post office crisis.

I’m guessing every time Seinfeld has ever performed, he’s said something onstage we’ve all thought. In this special, he actually said something he said to his wife, in which I think I’ve said verbatim — “Why is there no god damn Scotch tape in this house?!”

At one point Seinfeld talks about how we text instead of talking on the phone and how talking is obsolete. He adds, “I feel like a blacksmith up here. I could just text you this whole thing and we can be done with it.”

Yes, but during this time of quarantine, when we’re looking for things to fill our day, we then wouldn’t have this glorious hour Jerry gave us.

As a movie critic, I can appreciate Seinfeld saying people will say “Oh, you’ll love this restaurant. I didn’t think it was that great, but you’ll love it.” Or how everybody basically reviews restaurants or movies by two things — they either suck or they’re great. There’s no in-between when people describe things to others.

Well, to use that way of rating, I will say this is great and does not suck.

I can probably name 10 stand-up comedians I like more than Seinfeld, but in this day and age where everyone wants to talk about the “best of all time” (is it Jordan or LeBron?), I think it’s funny (no pun intended) that in the world of stand-up, Seinfeld doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Not just because of longevity, it’s that he’s done it this long and is still funny (was Don Rickles really that funny his last 15 years?). Seinfeld is funnier on stage then Dave Chappelle, Lenny Bruce, Ricky Gervais, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Eddie Murphy. So instead of watching a documentary showing highlights of Michael Jordan we’ve already seen — why not watch one of the Top 5 comedians of all time — with all new material.

5 stars, and you can watch it on Netflix starting today.