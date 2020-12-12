I’m Your Woman

My wife was excited about this movie because she watches Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Marsha Stephanie Blake on This is Us. When I found out Blake was in this, I did cartwheels (full disclosure — she was in my favorite movie of last year — Luce, and I spent an hour talking with her and her husband at an event, and I love her even more after that).

Just as I said about the Drew Barrymore movie that disappointed me earlier this week, this film also had a cool idea that was ruined. Instead of the usual period piece dealing with a mobster in the ‘70s, it’s from the POV of the wife that isn’t so clued in to what her husband is involved in. Other movies have touched on this (Traffic, Widows, The Kitchen), where the women end up in predicaments that their gangster men created, and have to rise above it.

Director and co-writer Julia Hart uses a house and wallpaper that will make you think Boogie Nights, but aside from the set design and costumes, there isn’t much else (well, there is Marsha Stephanie Blake, did I mention her?).

The first half of this was so boring and uninteresting, my wife and I just kept asking each other questions about what was going on. For example, right in the beginning, the husband (Bill Heck) comes home and has a baby with him. He tells his wife that it’s now their baby. She looks shocked, but fails to ask any questions about said baby. Soon after, he tells her “I won’t be home tonight,” and that’s apparently something he’s said before to her. Look…even if you were married to a man that made millions and you didn’t know how, wouldn’t there be a few questions after these two incidents? But hey…you can drop one of his eggs on the floor while making him breakfast and he doesn’t backhand you, so…perhaps she feels she’s living the good life. But seriously, if a man brings home a baby for his wife — unless he’s in Raising Arizona — we need more details. Is she infertile? Did he have an affair and now has to take in this tyke? DId he kill the parents?

A bunch of guys come over to the house, hang out in the other room, and…late that night one of the guys returns, with gun in hand. He tells Jean she has to leave, and her husband has disappeared. He shows her where hundreds of thousands of dollars are stashed in a closet, and she goes to see Cal (Arinze Kene), a black dude who “used” to work for her husband. Huh? So, they make a road trip out of it, hitting greasy spoons. The irony is that now she has as many questions as the viewers. And I think that’s what Hart (and her husband/co-writer/producer Jordan Horowitz) are going for. The problem is, that technique can work in the right setting. Recently in Sound of Metal, when a guy loses his hearing and we’re hearing the muffled sounds of people trying to talk to him — it’s powerful. If foreign people are speaking and a protagonist is confused, it works. It puts us in their shoes. Yet putting us in the confusion of Jean, isn’t interesting, merely frustrating. It’s also hard to sympathize with her plight, as she obviously knew her husband didn’t have a normal 9 to 5 job that was legal.

There’s a scene with a police officer approaching a car that Cal and Jean are sleeping in. Since this is the early ‘70s, we figure this could get ugly fast for Cal, being African-American. Yet I just kept wondering — why would we think this cop is racist? There’s a couple sleeping in their car, with an infant, on the side of the road. He has some questions, and rightly so.

The pacing of this film is also unbearable. Although the second half is more interesting than the first (after all, we get introduced to the interesting character Blake plays), this film really needed the two hour run time cut by 40 minutes.

1 ½ stars out of 5.