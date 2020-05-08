This movie looked promising to me. Well done coming-of-age stories are a lot of fun. And Beanie Feldstein (sister of Jonah Hill) has impressed me in her smaller roles — Neighbors 2, and my favorite movie of 2017 — Lady Bird. She proved she had immense comedic chops in Booksmart last year.

How To Build A Girl sounds like the working title to Weird Science, but it’s an adaptation of English columnist Caitlin Moran’s YA novel. It’s about an impoverished girl that often daydreams of a better life. She enjoys writing (sometimes so much so, her teacher tells her not to turn in 25 pages for a 5 page assignment). It’s fun when we see her talk to her wall of fame, and watching them come to life. There’s David Bowie, Elizabeth Taylor, Freud (Michael Sheen), Julie Andrews, Karl Marx, and Sylvia Plath (played by a comedic actress I adore — Judy Punch). When a Bjork poster came to life in a bathroom, I scoured the end credits hoping it really was here. I couldn’t find an answer, but it was fun just the same.

They provide her inspiration, and at times, some sage advice. It’s a shame more of the movie wasn’t set in her bedroom.

I thought things would pick up when she got a job writing music reviews for a magazine. My wife pointed out just how ridiculous it was with how she got the job as a 16-year-old girl and how the staff there acted with her. I let that slide for a while, because it was so fun hearing “Tomorrow” from Annie, as she eagerly went to the job interview.

When she writes, she uses the alias Dolly Wilde — the perfect name. It made me think of Dolly Parton and The Dollyrots punk band, as well as Oscar Wilde and singer Kim Wilde (Kids in America). Speaking of America, Beanie has a British accent (most of the time), that’s sometimes hard to understand. It’s also…rather annoying. The makeover she gives herself is also annoying. It is fun that she decides she has to get tough in her reviews. It’s just a shame that what we hear isn’t all that clever.

“Eddie Vedder should rip off another idea from Kurt Cobain and shoot himself.”

Not that funny, and neither is dissing Tori Amos, who’s terrific (but I did chuckle when she made fun of “Jump Around” by House of Pain).

It’s interesting how she becomes a bit feared by the music industry. It’s also nice to see her make some money; especially how her goofball dad, who wants to be a famous drummer, handles it all. He’s played by Paddy Considine, who I love in everything (Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, and Submarine, to name my three favorites).

Doing her first interview with a rock star (Alfie Allen of Game of Thrones) is what leads to her angry persona. She falls in love with the kind-hearted soul, but that wasn’t the type of story the rag wanted. At least the two became friends. Yet again, it’s hard to buy how that first interview went. She asked him four or five funny and interesting questions, but she just rattled them all off without waiting for his answers. Who does that? Even a 16-year-old, inexperienced kid working for a school newspaper would know enough to wait for an answer before proceeding to the next question.

When she starts having sex (which she had fantasized about in the opening), it doesn’t feel the least bit realistic. It was just a dopey montage. We see a guy with a foot fetish sucking her toes. Another guy, she claims, faints at the sight of a nipple. Huh? Also, I like when someone that isn’t drop dead gorgeous and looks like a regular person, can play a character like this. It was refreshing that when the kids made fun of her at school, it was because she was a geek, it had nothing to do with her weight. Yet, I did wonder if all these guys she was meeting would be jumping into bed with her.

A few other montages didn’t work well, either. One of them involves her calling the musicians to whom she’s given bad reviews.

It was fun to see the magazine writers shooting albums they hated like it was skeet shooting (and it reminded me of something John Entwhistle did in The Kids Are Alright).

The film changes tones constantly. It’s like you’re watching three different movies, when a much stronger narrative would have been to focus on her as a writer with a vivid imagination and a lot of talent, that has to change her style to make money (or as the music world would say — “sell out”).

It was nice to see Lily Allen, Emma Thompson, Gemma Arterton, and Chris O’Dowd. Although, seeing O’Dowd just reminded me of the better music film he did — Juliet, Naked. I also thought of the slightly better (but overrated) Almost Famous.

The movie had a handful of funny scenes. Sometimes her narration would state the obvious, but there were also humorous observations (“They say that flying is the safest form of traveling, but surely it’s walking.”).

The ‘90s soundtrack was cool. Nice to hear the Manic Street Preachers, Denis Leary (yes, he did a humorous song once), Salt-N-Pepa, and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” — the perfect song for this film.

So the movie has a handful of things that work, but it wasn’t sure what part of her life to focus on. It also feels phoney. In the rock ‘n roll world, we’d say this was just a poser and not the real deal. So, she wants to say Eddie Vedder ripped off Kurt Cobain, well…you ma’am…ripped off your own movie — Booksmart. You just gave herself an accent.

This gets 2 stars out of 5.